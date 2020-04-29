Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Owes an apology to every essential worker’: Pence under fire for refusing to wear face mask at Mayo Clinic

Published

1 min ago

on

In violation of Mayo Clinic policy, Vice President Mike Pence refused to wear a face mask while visiting the organization’s Minnesota headquarters Tuesday and interacting with patients and workers, drawing outrage from medical professionals who said he recklessly increased the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“It is a selfish display by Mike Pence disregarding Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a mask,” tweeted Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare. “As an ER doc, on behalf of the staff with whom I work, I think he owes an apology to every essential worker keeping things going and trying not to get sick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Video footage of a mask-less Pence walking around inside the facility and speaking with employees quickly went viral on social media. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said Pence and his staff were made “aware of our policy regarding masking.” Everyone in Pence’s entourage except the vice president himself wore a face covering.

Watch:

CNN reported that Pence “did avoid shaking hands; he elbow-bumped instead with doctors and officials.”

“But he was mask-less as he thanked workers, conferred with hospital administrators, and spoke with a Mayo Clinic employee who was donating plasma after being diagnosed with Covid-19 at the end of March,” CNN noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks in public, but it is not a federal requirement. President Donald Trump has not followed the CDC guidelines.

In response to outrage over his flouting of the Mayo Clinic’s clear safety protocol, Pence told reporters that he didn’t wear a mask because he is “tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus.”

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus,” Pence said, “I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I warned everyone in February that Pence doesn’t believe in science and shouldn’t be in charge of Covid response, I meant it,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “But I admit I did not have ‘VP visits Covid patients without wearing a mask’ on my bingo board.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner’s ‘princely arrogance’ set back the coronavirus response by weeks: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's obsession with settling scores in the wake of his impeachment and the "princely arrogance" of his son-in-law Jared Kushner delayed the response from the White House in the critical early days of the coronavirus outbreak, numerous Republicans and administration officials told Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A sniveling sycophant’: Conservative columnist disgusted by Mike Pence’s lack of character

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Writing in The Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin contends that the contrast between America's political parties "is so vast that one could imagine collapse of the two-party system until an adequate substitute for the Republican Party could be crafted." According to Rubin, that contrast was on "horrifying display" this Tuesday.

On the one hand, there was Hillary Clinton's endorsement of Joe Biden for 2020, followed by a discussion where the two tackled disproportionate impact coronavirus has had on the U.S. population and a "friendly reminiscing of their time in the Obama administration reminded us of a time when graceful, decent and cordial people populated government."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Andrew Cuomo shames the GOP for wanting to let New York go bankrupt: ‘We bail them out every year!’

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday spat fire at Republican lawmakers who are musing about letting state governments go bankrupt rather than give them federal aid to patch holes in their budgets.

During his daily press conference, Cuomo called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying it would be better to let states go bust than to give them a "bailout."

"States can't go bankrupt," Cuomo said. "There are serious constitutional questions about whether or not a state can go bankrupt... and you need a federal law that would allow the states to declare bankruptcy... Pass a law that allows states to declare bankruptcy! He would have to do that, and I dare him to do that!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image