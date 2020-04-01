Quantcast
Connect with us

Owner of creationist theme park where child drowned says death is just due to kids doing ‘dumb things’

Published

11 mins ago

on

Young earth creationist Kent Hovind owns a creationist theme park in Alabama where a 7-year-old boy drowned last month. Hovind’s initial response to the incident, where he said that the boy’s siblings “had a blast” at the park “and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place” was panned as being insensitive to the boy’s family. Now, comments he made on a livestream from yesterday are being seen as much worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I texted [a Facebook user and] I said, ‘Do you realize 21 people drowned — 31 people drowned — in the
panhandle of Florida so far this year?'” Hovind said in an audio clip flagged by the Godless Engineer. “What are you gonna do, put a fence around the ocean? Come on.”

Hovind then chalked the child’s death up to just another case of kids doing “dumb things.”

“It just happened. You try to avoid all that stuff but… what do you do, you know? Kids do dumb things once in a while.”

“The dad’s thrilled with the ministry. Wants to come back. Gonna support us and all that,” he added. “So tell the skeptics to shut up, get a life.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Owner of creationist theme park where child drowned says death is just due to kids doing ‘dumb things’

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Young earth creationist Kent Hovind owns a creationist theme park in Alabama where a 7-year-old boy drowned last month. Hovind's initial response to the incident, where he said that the boy's siblings "had a blast" at the park "and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place" was panned as being insensitive to the boy's family. Now, comments he made on a livestream from yesterday are being seen as much worse.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Inspector general builds a huge team of watchdogs over stimulus — even as Trump threatens to obstruct them

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico correspondent Kyle Cheney reported that Glenn Fine, the Pentagon inspector general overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus spending package, has appointed a dozen new inspectors general to serve on his oversight panel.

The new hires, which include the inspectors general for the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs, the Federal Reserve, the Peace Corps, NASA, the Postal Service, and several others, brings the total number of watchdogs on the oversight board to 20 — more than double the number required by Congress.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

McConnell’s defense of Trump crumbles as George Conway points out some simple facts about the coronavirus outbreak

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Many critics of President Donald Trump have attributed the United States’ failure to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic back in January and February to the fact that Trump and so many of his sycophants in right-wing media didn’t take it seriously. But when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on fellow Trump supporter Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Tuesday, March 31, he found a way to blame that lack of preparation on Democrats — arguing that they were too obsessed with impeachment to focus on a health crisis. And Never Trump conservative attorney George Conway, in an op-ed for the Washington Post, slams McConnell’s assertion as “gaslighting of the highest order.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image