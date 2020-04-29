Pandemic brings life back to Florida drive-in theater
Ocala (United States) (AFP) – Since the United States closed its movie theaters in March to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a small drive-in cinema in Florida has enjoyed a revival that recalls life in the 1950s.“The old cliche that ‘the show must go on’ is not a cliche. It’s a way of life to us,” said John Watzke, owner of the Ocala Drive-In in the Florida town of Ocala.He said that his is one of only 11 still operating across the nation during the lockdowns.The rusting sign surrounded by stars revives memories of the heyday of the drive-ins, when movie-goers would park their car…
‘The Infiltrators’ uniquely documents bravery of Dreamer activists attacking Florida detention center from within
Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra’s film “The Infiltrators” is a fascinating experiment in nonfiction storytelling that remains engaging, even when its unique style falters, thanks to an unbelievable true story of impassioned activism.In 2012, during the height of the debate over undocumented immigrants and the political fight over the DACA and DREAM Act, a few young Dreamers decided to take a different tack, risk it all and make themselves and their activism bold, aggressive and visible. Spearheaded by Mohammad Abdollahi, the group, no longer content with sit-ins and petitions, decided to attac... (more…)
Florida coronavirus cases surpass 32,800 as death toll grows
MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 708 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 32,846. There were 83 new deaths announced — the highest reported on a single day — bringing the statewide death toll to 1,171.The 83 new deaths are the most the state has announced in one day since April 14, when 72 deaths were reported.Besides the high death toll, Tuesday’s number of new cases is also the highest the state has seen in the past three days. Saturday was the lowest, when the state reported a total of 306 new cases and nine deaths — a ste... (more…)
Florida’s governor consults Trump in Washington before announcement on state reopening
President Donald Trump has said throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic that the governor in his home state of Florida has made the toughest decisions about how to run the state on his own, even though the two have spoken regularly ahead of big announcements.But before starting to lift a prolonged, government-mandated shutdown in Florida — a statewide stay-at-home order is expiring Thursday at midnight — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled Tuesday to Washington to meet face-to-face with his state’s most powerful resident.“I’ve worked with the White House on kind of going to Phase One. I’m going to ma... (more…)