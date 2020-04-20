Pandemic has ‘destroyed’ rights of dying: Israeli academic
The coronavirus pandemic has “destroyed” the rights of dying people, renowned Franco-Israeli sociologist Eva Illouz told AFP, lamenting the absence of meaningful human contact in many patients’ final days.
“Think of a patient on a hospital bed: what do they see? They have no contact with their family, they are not accompanied by people who love them,” she said from her home in Jerusalem.
Even the human comfort potentially offered by bedside doctors and nurses is mitigated by protective medical equipment, she said.
“It is as if the patient is being treated by astronauts and loses all human contact through the days when they see death approaching.”
A prominent public intellectual who divides her time between Jerusalem and Paris, Illouz has authored a series of acclaimed works including “The End of Love,” a study of capitalism’s impact on personal relationships, which was published last year.
In an interview, Illouz raised various long-term societal risks brought by the pandemic, but voiced immediate concern for those dying from the virus each day.
The last experiences of those who succumb to COVID-19, she said, amount to “an abysmal fracture in the way of dying”.
– ‘Ethics of responsibility’ –
For Illouz, one of the most dramatic developments during the pandemic was how free societies pivoted from valuing individual “talents” and “initiative” to a context where the state “coordinates the actions of all individuals”.
She argued that governments led by women — notably Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Norway and New Zealand — had responded with focused medical interventions and with “no authoritarian drift”.
Israel’s government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was for example accused of violating individual liberties after mandating its powerful domestic security agency to monitor COVID-19 patients via their mobile phones.
As many societies begin cautious steps towards easing movement restrictions, Illouz said citizens will have to adopt “a new ethics of responsibility” in the post-containment world.
“We will have to practice transparency,” she said. “Everyone must see themselves as a danger to others. It is the reverse of our traditional ethics.”
Illouz joined other experts in warning that economically disadvantaged people will continue to face more acute risks as they seek to emerge from confinement.
White-collar professionals will continue to be able to benefit from home-based work and other practices that allow for social distancing, she said.
But there is a risk of forcing lower-income people — who must attend their physical place of work in order to earn income — “to choose between their health end their (economic) survival.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up
Some small shops in Germany reopened on Monday as the country took a cautious step toward returning to normal, though Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning against complacency in the face of the pandemic.
From florists to fashion stores, the majority of shops smaller than 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) were allowed to welcome customers again in much of Germany, in a first wave of scaling back lockdown measures introduced last month.
Merkel and regional state premiers announced the decision to reopen last week -- but were careful to cast it as a cautious first step.
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus may be spread by speaking — but masks would help
The coronavirus might be spread by seemingly healthy people even more easily than previously thought.
It's been clear that asymptomatic people can spread the virus by coughing or sneezing, but researchers are now pretty sure that even talking can spread the virus that causes COVID-19, reported The Daily Beast.
“The act of speaking generates oral fluid droplets that vary widely in size, and these droplets can harbor infectious virus particles,” wrote a team of researchers in a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr is about to take the fall for Trump’s coronavirus policy: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Attorney General Bill Barr appears poised to take the lead and attempt to force governors to re-open their states during the coronavirus pandemic -- even at the risk of ramping up the spread of the virus when it appears to be slowing down.