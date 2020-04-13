Pastor dies from coronavirus — only weeks after he defiantly held packed church service

A Virginia pastor who defiantly held a packed church service on March 22 has passed away after being infected with the coronavirus, the New York Post reports.

During the service, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn told his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand, defiantly showing the world how many were willing to show up the despite stay-at-home orders meant to help curb the virus’ spread.

“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, adding that “people are healed” in his church.

Glenn vowed to keep his church open unless he’s “in jail or the hospital.”

“I am essential,” he said, adding, “I’m a preacher — I talk to God!”

But on Sunday, the church announced that he had died just a week after testing positive for the virus.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 9:00 PM,” the church wrote in a Facebook post.

Glenn’s wife is also reportedly sick with coronavirus.