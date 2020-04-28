Quantcast
Connect with us

Pastor thinks ‘mixed signals’ from the White House are to blame for more than 30 deaths of church leaders

Published

1 min ago

on

Over 30 members of the Church of God in Christ have died of COVID-19 as the denomination has been hit hard by the virus.

According to ChurchLeaders.com, even two of the 12 members of the church board passed away from the virus.

“We had just had a meeting in January with all of us together for our general board coming together and planning,” said Bishop Brandon B. Porter in a local news interview. “That was in January, and in March these gentlemen are gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The church is one of the largest African American Pentecostal denominations with over 6 million members and was founded in 1897 in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Either the first lady of the church has passed, a deacon, or a church mother or a younger person in the church has passed,” said Porter about the casualties of the virus.

“These are persons that have given their time and talents to the church in such extensive ways, particularly Bishop Scott in Mississippi who was such a kind individual I actually spoke with him when he first went into the hospital, he answered his cell phone and I could tell he was having respiratory issues,” Porter said.

He explained that in March there were several conferences in more than 300 areas of the country where the church was to meet in preparation for their annual April meeting. Members were also encouraged to attend funerals for those in the faith, which Porter said he thinks may have spread the virus.

“I think they still had their conferences and conventions because there were mixed signals from the United States, White House and others because we didn’t really know,” Porter noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at ChurchLeaders.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How the coronavirus is ‘tailor-made’ to wreak devastation in the black community

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the pandemic has disproportionately affected black communities in the U.S. As Gus Burns points out in MLive.com this Tuesday,32 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Michigan involved black patients, even though they make up 13.6 percent of the state’s 10 million people. Additionally, 40 percent of the state's deaths from the virus are African American.

According to the publisher of the Detroit-based Michigan Chronicle, the virus was "tailor made for devastation in the black community as we are structured now."

“Most of us live in urban environments where the population is dense,” Hiram E. Jackson said. “Many of us depend on buses for mass transit in Detroit; 35% of the residents don’t have cars.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

As Trump touts dangerous cures, here’s what we know about COVID-19 drug tests

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Trump dangerously suggested injecting disinfectants could help patients sick with the coronavirus, then said he was being “sarcastic.” But his remarks led to a spike in calls to helplines about taking disinfectants. We look at “What We Know About the Most Touted Drugs Tested for COVID-19” with Tanya Lewis, associate editor for health and medicine at Scientific American.

TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman. More than 207,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, but there are still no drugs proven to help treat the disease. This comes as fallout continues from President Trump’s dangerous suggestion last week that injecting or ingesting disinfectants could help patients get better.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A conspiracy theory spreading on the right leads Trump to gut funding for coronavirus bat study

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

'Outcomes' Not Meeting 'Priorities'

The Trump administration has cut funding from an ongoing five-year research program studying coronavirus transmission between bats and humans because it determined the projected results would not match the administration's goals and priorities.

But central to the gutting of THE funding is a right wing conspiracy theory spreading among conservatives, insisting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came from a Wuhan, China laboratory. The Trump administration, the GOP, and Fox News are supporting or promoting that apparent and unproven falsehood to shield the President from blame for his mismanagement of the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image