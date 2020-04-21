Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pathetic’ Trump torn to pieces for boasting about his TV ratings again after COVID-19 kills 42,000 Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again bragged about the television ratings that his press conferences are getting even though the United States is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve had great ‘ratings’ my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me,” the president wrote. “The White House News Conference ratings are ‘through the roof’… but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s latest boast about his TV ratings came at a time when more than 42,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, which has also tallied nearly 800,000 confirmed infections in the United States.

According to the Financial Times, America has been losing an average of 2,000 people to the disease per day over the last week, and it is still not clear that the country has reached its peak in terms of daily deaths.

Given this, Trump’s latest ratings boast went over like a lead balloon with many Twitter users — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He can’t quit us’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to turn off the TV and get to work on coronavirus

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed President Donald Trump for whining about himself as the coronavirus death toll continues to climb.

The "Morning Joe" host laughed off the president's personal attack early Tuesday, and he ripped Trump again as he continued tweeting about coverage of his COVID-19 failures.

"We hope you're having a better day than the president of the United States this morning," Scarborough said. "He's continuing to tweet. As you all know, and as our viewers know, I recommended to the president several years ago to please stop watching our show, that he'd be better for it, the country would be better for it, he'd be able to work more clearly. He just can't get it out of his head, he can't quit us. That makes me sad."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Mortified’ Atlanta business owners have no intention of following Trump-loving governor’s order to reopen

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Trump-loving Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shocked many residents in his own state on Monday when he announced that bowling alleys, gyms, and other businesses would be allowed to open as soon as Friday.

The Daily Beast reports that many residents in Atlanta, including some who are small business owners who have been economically hammered by the pandemic shutdown, are seething about Kemp's decision to reopen at a time when the number of daily new cases in the state is still rising.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs at Trump’s ‘psycho’ Twitter attack in real time

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked President Donald Trump's attack moments after he lobbed it.

Scarborough had been hammering Trump's claims about coronavirus testing, saying that health experts and government officials had been calling for more since the virus was first detected in the U.S., and the president moaned about it on Twitter.

"Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as 'nuts' as people are saying," Trump groused. "He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt! I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image