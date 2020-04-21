‘Pathetic’ Trump torn to pieces for boasting about his TV ratings again after COVID-19 kills 42,000 Americans

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again bragged about the television ratings that his press conferences are getting even though the United States is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve had great ‘ratings’ my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me,” the president wrote. “The White House News Conference ratings are ‘through the roof’… but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE!”

Trump’s latest boast about his TV ratings came at a time when more than 42,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, which has also tallied nearly 800,000 confirmed infections in the United States.

According to the Financial Times, America has been losing an average of 2,000 people to the disease per day over the last week, and it is still not clear that the country has reached its peak in terms of daily deaths.

Given this, Trump’s latest ratings boast went over like a lead balloon with many Twitter users — check out some reactions below.

tens of thousands Americans are dead, with thousands more dying in agony every day, and this pathetic putrefying five-alarm dumpster fire is yammering on about his ratings — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 21, 2020

Since you tweet about your "ratings" so much, you should know that your Resignation Address would be the highest rated television event in human history. — Not Bill Murray (@StayWonked) April 21, 2020

Regarding ratings, tell that to families who are losing loved ones that are dying alone and can't have proper funerals. Why? Because you were so concerned about ratings you put your narcissistic need for ratings over prevention and now you are responsible. Enjoy your ratings!!! — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 21, 2020

41,000 dead Americans. And it brags about its ratings. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) April 21, 2020

Rating! he has ratings! Read all about it! pic.twitter.com/3bqe5cj0uT — (@OwnRules) April 21, 2020

Bragging about "ratings" in the middle of a pandemic – 784,000+ cases, 42,000+ deaths. Your hero, conservatives! — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 21, 2020

Imagine the ratings for your funeral. If they put it on pay-per-view the country will pay off the national debt. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) April 21, 2020

