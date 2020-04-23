Watch: Nobel economist explains why testing is crucial in getting the American economy back on track again
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday that there is absolutely no reason that the United States cannot produce a sufficient number of COVID-19 testing kits needed to safely reopen the American economy.
While appearing on CNN, Romer explained the need to develop a mass testing program for the country as a key measure to control the disease.
“We need to test everybody because then everybody will have the information they need to be safe,” he said. “Am I at risk of infecting my children or my colleagues? Are my colleagues at risk of infecting me? If we knew who was infected, then we take the protections to stop the spread of the virus.”
Romer then challenged President Donald Trump’s assertion that we can’t manufacture enough tests to handle the crisis.
“I personally am advocating for 30 million tests a day, not a week,” he said. “Let’s think about whether that’s feasible. This nation produces 350 million cans of soda every day. If we can produce 350 million cans worth of soda a day, we can produce 30 million tests a day.”
Watch the video below.
‘How does that help?’ Andrew Cuomo slams Mitch McConnell’s ‘offensive’ demand for states to go bankrupt
On CNN Wednesday, in a conversation with his younger brother Chris Cuomo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying he wants state governments to go bankrupt rather than give them a bailout.
"One of the dumbest statements of all time," said Cuomo. "Mitch McConnell, they're talking about bringing back the economy and then he says states should declare bankruptcy. How does that help the national economy?"
"And he then says this is a bailout to the blue states, which is a really offensive statement," continued Cuomo. "What he's saying is the blue states are the states that have the coronavirus problem. Why? Because the coronavirus problem is basically a function of density, and urban areas have more density, and those are cities and cities are blue. They are Democrats. So why should he bail out the blue areas. I mean, it really is offensive. You talk about one issue where you think you can get past partisanship and pettiness and now you talk about helping communities where people are dying and you say they are blue states? No. the coronavirus attacks Republicans and it attacks Democrats. It doesn't ask someone are you a Republican or are you a Democrat."
Bronx Zoo says four more tigers and three lions are positive for COVID-19
On Wednesday, National Geographic reported that seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have been infected with COVID-19.
"Four more tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo in New York City have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the zoo announced Wednesday afternoon, following a National Geographic inquiry," reported Natasha Daly. "This comes nearly three weeks after one tiger at the zoo was confirmed to have the virus and six other cats were said to be exhibiting symptoms."