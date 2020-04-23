PBS NewsHour reports heart-wrenching stories of Americans hard hit by the last recession — who are suffering again

Just over a decade ago, Americans were battered by the Great Recession. Now, many of the same people who were hit hard by the last economic crisis, are worried about how they will survive the current economic crisis.

“The economic toll from COVID-19 keeps accumulating to levels unseen in modern times,” PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff reported on Thursday.

“We begin with the stories of people across the country out of work. Many suffered a big financial hit during the recession of 2008 and are now facing a major second blow,” she explained.

Woodruff played clips of workers from Florida, Texas and New York telling stories about how they were impacted last time, and their fears about the current crisis.

