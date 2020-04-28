Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi says her time is better spent speaking in a public forum because it’s what Trump pays attention to

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace wondered why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t reach out to Trump and tell him to set aside partisan politics and focus on the coronavirus. She explained it wasn’t worth the time when he has been ignoring her since she became Speaker anyway.

“Will it change his behavior?” Pelosi asked. “What he said about infrastructure and then he changed his mind. What he said about guns and changed his mind. Again, time is the most finite quantity that we all have. My time, I think, is better spent speaking to the president in a public forum, that’s something that he pays attention to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that there are certainly ongoing communications with the administration and that will continue, but Trump stopped speaking to her when she became Speaker, she said.

“Without going into the psychology of what’s worth doing as far as the president is concerned, I think it’s worth for him to listen to the scientists,” she continued. “I think it’s worth it for him to listen to the intelligence community and some people in his own administration who, I think, want to do the right thing but I bear no responsibility for his lack of listening to other people and I do my best to try to be as bipartisan as possible in my actions as we try to be respectful of other people’s views.”

Pelosi went on to say “the president’s daily briefing is just so very important to decisionmaking and the rest. So what you just heard begs the question — what did the president know and when did he know it?”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He just can’t be bothered’: Trump slammed for his lack of outreach to coronavirus victims’ families

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he has talked to anyone from the families of people who have died from COVID-19. He seemed startled anyone was even asking him to do so, and said that he had talked to the families of a few friends and business partners.

Trump seems to be blindsided by a question about whether he's talked to the families of any coronavirus victims besides those of his friends and rambles his way through an answer. (It doesn't appear he has.) pic.twitter.com/o2cQmLk0xQ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Movie theater owners panic after new film grosses $100 million streaming online

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Movie theater owners rushed to defend the future of big screen releases Tuesday after reports that "Trolls World Tour" grossed nearly $100 million on streaming platforms prompted dire warnings over the industry.

The children's film sequel was released by Universal Pictures directly to on-demand platforms like Apple TV, costing $19.99 to rent, after much of its theatrical release was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Days after its Easter weekend release, Universal claimed "Trolls" had shattered streaming records, though it did not release any figures.

But the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported the film had earned a huge $95 million from nearly five million domestic customers in three weeks, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes back against Fox for cutting his ‘most loyal supporters’

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump publicly backed Diamond & Silk after reports broke that Fox News had cut ties with his self-described "most loyal supporters" after the duo repeatedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image