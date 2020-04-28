Pelosi says her time is better spent speaking in a public forum because it’s what Trump pays attention to

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace wondered why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t reach out to Trump and tell him to set aside partisan politics and focus on the coronavirus. She explained it wasn’t worth the time when he has been ignoring her since she became Speaker anyway.
“Will it change his behavior?” Pelosi asked. “What he said about infrastructure and then he changed his mind. What he said about guns and changed his mind. Again, time is the most finite quantity that we all have. My time, I think, is better spent speaking to the president in a public forum, that’s something that he pays attention to.”
She said that there are certainly ongoing communications with the administration and that will continue, but Trump stopped speaking to her when she became Speaker, she said.
“Without going into the psychology of what’s worth doing as far as the president is concerned, I think it’s worth for him to listen to the scientists,” she continued. “I think it’s worth it for him to listen to the intelligence community and some people in his own administration who, I think, want to do the right thing but I bear no responsibility for his lack of listening to other people and I do my best to try to be as bipartisan as possible in my actions as we try to be respectful of other people’s views.”
Pelosi went on to say “the president’s daily briefing is just so very important to decisionmaking and the rest. So what you just heard begs the question — what did the president know and when did he know it?”
