Pentagon may try to prevent troops from leaving military at the end of their tour of duty — because of coronavirus

Published

47 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Defense Department is considering bringing back the controversial “stop-loss” policy — which involves retaining overseas troops past their scheduled tour of duty and delaying officer retirements — to deal with the reduced troop deployments caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Officials said that implementing the stop-loss policy, employed during the George W. Bush administration as years of grueling combat in Iraq and Afghanistan strained the force, was among the measures being considered but was not the preferred option,” wrote Missy Ryan. “Officials said the department’s top official for personnel issues, Undersecretary for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan, is developing draft guidance that if approved would allow the services to suspend planned promotions, retirements and other exits, and potentially to implement the stop-loss policy.”

Troops in close quarters can easily spread infectious disease. Part of what allowed the 1918 H1N1 flu pandemic to spread worldwide and kill tens of millions of people was that it spread rapidly through military camps. And the number of troops who have tested positive for COVID-19 has already exceeded 1,500.

“For weeks, senior U.S. military officials have weighed options about what to do if there are large coronavirus outbreaks at recruit training centers. In one Navy memo obtained by The Washington Post last month, military officials suggested that a stop-loss order might need to be explored,” wrote Ryan. “To help contain the spread, military officials have paused or restricted training recruits. On Monday, Army officials said that the entry of recruits into basic combat training would be delayed by two weeks to ensure the health of incoming personnel and those around them.”

You can read more here.


How Trump let himself get played by China over the coronavirus

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Since Donald Trump thinks more like a poorly informed pundit than like a president, he often speaks about his relationships with other countries in terms of how well he gets along personally with other world leaders. This reveals a naive, simplistic understanding of international relations, but it makes for easy punditry, and it clearly drives Trump's thinking on foreign affairs.

And when the coronavirus emerged as an international threat in January, it seems this sophomoric tendency blunted his understanding of the situation. Now, Trump and his allies are on the attack against China, where the first outbreak was detected and where it was apparently covered up. Many Republicans argue China bears the bulk of the responsibility for the cataclysm the virus has wrought in the United States and across the world. They've extended this criticism to much of the media, charging that those who criticize Trump's response to the outbreak may be in league with Chinese propaganda efforts.

Songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

John Prine, an American folk legend widely considered one of his generation's most influential songwriters, died following complications of coronavirus Tuesday, his publicist said on behalf of his family. He was 73 years old.

On April 3 Prine's wife Fiona had posted on social media the beloved country and folk star was on his eighth day in the ICU on a ventilator, and had pneumonia in both lungs.

Once dubbed the "Mark Twain of American songwriting," over his five decades in the music business Prine carved an image as an off-the-cuff wordsmith who forged melancholy tales with a dose of surrealist wit.

‘A day that will live in infamy’: This is what it looked like when Wisconsin forced in-person voting during a pandemic

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

by Jessica Corbett

As footage of Wisconsin's crowded polling stations flooded the internet Tuesday, public health officials and civil rights advocates condemned the state's Supreme Court and Republican legislative leaders for allowing in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic and thwarting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' last-minute efforts to address voter safety concerns.

