PM Boris Johnson’s partner gives birth to baby boy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.
The news came as a surprise, as Symonds, 32, was not thought to be due for several weeks, but she was said to be doing “very well”.
The birth comes just days after Johnson, 55, returned to work after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.
“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” the spokesman said.
“Both mother and baby are doing very well.
“The prime minister and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS (state-run National Health Service) maternity team.”
The announcement explains why Downing Street officials were reluctant to confirm that Johnson would appear at his weekly question and answer session with members of parliament.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who deputised for him during his illness, is expected to take his place later on Wednesday.
Johnson is believed to have at least five children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018.
He has been publicly dating Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative party, since early 2019.
They announced in February that they were getting married and expecting a baby “in the early summer”.
On her Instagram page, which is set to private but details of which were reported in the media, Symonds revealed they got engaged at the end of last year.
Johnson only returned to work on Monday, two weeks after being discharged from hospital for an illness that he said “could have gone either way”.
Symonds had moved out of their Downing Street flat before he became ill, but later reported having symptoms of coronavirus herself. She recovered at home.
She has kept a low profile as the “first girlfriend”, largely keeping out of the election campaign last December that saw Johnson win the best result for the Conservatives since the 1980s.
An avid environmental campaigner, after leaving the Conservative party she worked for an ocean conservation charity.
PM Boris Johnson’s partner gives birth to baby boy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.
The news came as a surprise, as Symonds, 32, was not thought to be due for several weeks, but she was said to be doing "very well".
The birth comes just days after Johnson, 55, returned to work after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.
"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," the spokesman said.
2020 Election
Trump 2020 campaign furious over secret GOP memo: report
As the death toll from coronavirus continues to soar in the United States, President Donald Trump is being lambasted by a variety of Democrats, liberals, progressives, centrists and Never Trump conservatives over the weeks he spent carelessly downplaying the severity of COVID-19. And in Politico, reporter Alex Isenstadt describes a recent conflict with the GOP over how Republican candidates should or shouldn't defend Trump's record on coronavirus.
"Earlier this month," Isenstadt explains, "the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: 'don't defend Trump, other than the China travel ban — attack China.'"On Monday, April 27, according to Isenstadt, Trump campaign adviser Justin Clark expressed his "displeasure" to Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — angrily telling McLaughlin that any Republican candidate who followed the advice of the memo should not expect the campaign's support.
US panel wants India on religious freedom blacklist
A US government panel on Tuesday called for India to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering a sharp rebuttal from New Delhi.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom recommends but does not set policy, and there is virtually no chance the State Department will follow its lead on India, an increasingly close US ally.
In an annual report, the bipartisan panel narrowly agreed that India should join the ranks of "countries of particular concern" that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their records.