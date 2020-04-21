Police officer with coronavirus rushed to hospital after his heart stops beating
A police officer in Essex County diagnosed with coronavirus was taken by ambulance Tuesday morning to a local hospital after his heart stopped beating, authorities said.Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts, 45, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was recovering at home when he was stricken, the police department said in a statement.“Glen Ridge officers responded to his aid and began life-saving measures along with our volunteer ambulance corps,” the statement said.“They were able to successfully transport him to Mountainside Hospital where he is receiving treatment,” police said.COR…
Here are 2 simple facts about COVID-19 that blow up conservative media’s delusional narrative
Most Americans understand that we can’t re-open the economy until we have much more capacity to test people, trace those who have interacted with the infected and isolate those who are contagious. Polls continue to find that between 70–90 percent of the public opposes loosening stay-at-home restrictions to jump-start the economy.
Trump talks about his ratings to trick people into thinking his coronavirus response is popular: analysis
In an analysis published at The Washington Post this Tuesday, Philip Bump writes that President Trump's attempts to tout his popularity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is his way of trying to disseminate the notion that the public approves of his response to the virus.
But according to Bump, the numbers lie.
"Trump’s approval among Republicans isn’t 96 percent, any more than it was consistently 95 percent from October through March and no more than it was 94 percent from July through September," Bump writes. "Approval ratings don’t work like that, first of all; they move up and down. Second, no independent public polls put Trump’s approval that high. He’s popular among Republicans, yes, but not as popular and not as consistently as he presents."