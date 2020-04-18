Presidential historian explains why Trump refuses to learn from his mistakes
On MSNBC Saturday, presidential historian Jon Meacham broke down one of the biggest flaws in the Trump presidency — and a clear reason why he has been unable to protect the American people from the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the tragedies of the era is that the president manages to fulfill, every time, one’s preexisting view of him,” said Meacham. “There’s never been a president — not never. I cannot think of a president off the top of my head who has so self-evidently failed to learn on the job. Abraham Lincoln starts out saying he would protect slavery in Southern states, and ends up on January 1, 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation. John Kennedy screws up the Bay of Ppigs in 1961. By October 1962 he manages the Cuban Missile Crisis. RonaldReagan comes in talking about the Soviet Union as an evil empire. By May he’s in Red Square playing with babies. Right?”
“So you have these moments in our history where presidents have challenged their bases, not simply coddled them, and learned from experience,’ said Meacham. “And in this case, the president continues to simply coddle his base at a dangerous level, and almost willfully doesn’t want to learn on the job.”
Watch below:
Coronavirus tests were delayed because of contamination and errors at CDC lab: report
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that a major reason coronavirus test kits weren't more readily available sooner was a contamination problem at a Centers for Disease Control lab.
"The CDC facilities that assembled the kits violated sound manufacturing practices, resulting in contamination of one of the three test components used in the highly sensitive detection process, the scientists said," reported David Willman. "The cross contamination most likely occurred because chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits within a lab space that was also handling synthetic coronavirus material. The scientists also said the proximity deviated from accepted procedures and jeopardized testing for the virus."
2020 Election
Republican leaders furious with Trump for blowing up their key campaign talking point before the 2020 election: report
According to a report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin, a key talking point that the Republican Party -- as well as embattled GOP candidates seeking to hold into their seats -- hoped to use this election season is being taken away from them because of Donald Trump's flip-flopping.
At issue were plans by the Republican Party to make China a central issue as the 2020 election heated up, blaming one of the United States' largest trading partner for the coronavirus pandemic -- while also linking the country to former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.
Health experts worried Trump administration will push FDA to rush COVID-19 vaccines out before they are proven: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that health experts are concerned the Trump administration will push the Food and Drug Administration into approving vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic without the proper level of research or testing beforehand.
"President Donald Trump’s habit of touting potential coronavirus cures during daily White House briefings has changed the game for drugmakers, who are dropping their usually secretive ways to aggressively court public opinion," reported Sarah Owermohle. "From Gilead releasing anecdotal results on the drug remdesivir to Johnson & Johnson’s new reality series on the making of its experimental vaccine, pharmaceutical companies are seeking to shape the narrative like never before. The PR push could raise false hope about therapies that don't end up working, or even put pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to approve drugs and vaccines whose effectiveness isn't clear."