Professional TV comedy writer says Trump’s ‘mutiny’ tweet is beyond any parody he could possibly create

Michael Schur, the comedy writer behind beloved sitcoms such as “Parks & Recreation” and “The Good Place,” has declared President Donald Trump beyond even his powers of parody.

Schur, who tweets under the pseudonym “Ken Tremendous,” found himself particularly stunned at Trump’s latest tweet warning Democratic governors that he would put down their purported “rebellion” against his authority and then compared himself to William Bligh, the British Royal Navy captain who was depicted as a mad tyrant in the film “Mutiny on the Bounty.”

In fact, Schur compared Trump’s apparent affinity for Bligh with a joke he and his fellow writers wrote while working on “The Office” — but he said Trump was even funnier.

“On The Office we had as backstory that Dwight Schrute identified with Billy Zane’s character in Titanic,” he said. “We could never have written anything as funny as him identifying with Captain Bligh in Mutiny in the Bounty.”