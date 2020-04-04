Psychology experts explain how to stop touching your face to minimize spread of coronavirus and other germs
Public health officials consistently promote hand-washing as a way for people to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, this virus can live on metal and plastic for days, so simply adjusting your eyeglasses with unwashed hands may be enough to infect yourself. Thus, the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionand the World Health Organizationhave been telling people to stop touching their faces.We are experts in psychological science and public health. Brian Labusis an expert in communicable diseases who knows what people should do to avoid becoming infected. Stephen Benn…
New York hospital ship USNS Comfort tries to stay in virus-free ‘bubble’
A military hospital ship which arrived in New York City on Monday is fighting to stay in a coronavirus-free "bubble" so as not to risk bringing the disease on board, its medical officer said.
The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort, previously deployed to conflict and natural disaster zones, was sent to Manhattan to ease the strain on health centers in the city at the epicenter of America's outbreak by caring for patients other than those diagnosed with the virus.
By Friday it had received 21 patients, according to the ship's press officer Lieutenant Commander Amelia Umayam.
"We consider the USNS Comfort to be in a bubble," said medical officer Captain Patrick Amersbach as he explained the procedures followed by the ship's crew to shield it from the virus, including not disembarking for as long as it is docked.
Here’s why the tormented conservative mind is so drawn to the dangerous allure of miracle drugs
In one of the oddest developments of the coronavirus crisis, there's been a run on a pair of antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which are used primarily in the U.S. to treat arthritis and to prevent organ damage from lupus. The drugs are being sucked out of pharmacies at an alarming rate, thanks to Americans who have convinced themselves these drugs will save them if the develop COVID-19, and thereby leaving patients who actually need these medications in danger.
Here’s how Trump’s hunt for medical protective equipment is causing chaos across the globe
On Friday, Politico examined some of the unintended consequences abroad as President Donald Trump's administration has scrambled to buy up personal protective equipment and remedy domestic shortages.
"President Donald Trump’s administration stands accused of effectively hijacking shipments of masks and additional crucial supplies meant for other countries, including U.S. allies, and strong-arming private firms to prioritize America over other parts of the world," wrote Nahal Toolsi. "Developing countries, where Covid-19 has yet to fully wreak havoc, are terrified of being left behind in the race for personal protective equipment, or PPE, and other materials because they cannot match the purchasing power of the U.S. and other wealthy countries."