Psychology research shows isolating together is challenging — and relationship stresses can affect biological functioning
In the wake of COVID-19 social distancingand stay-at-home orders, young couples may find themselves spending more time with each other than ever before.As a developmental psychologistwho conducts research on adolescent and young adult relationships, I’m interested in understanding how young people’s everyday social interactions contribute to their health. Past research shows that people who have higher-quality friendshipsand romantic relationshipsduring their teens and 20s typically have lower risk for illness and disease during adulthood, whereas individuals with early relationships character…
COVID-19
FDA approves first saliva test for coronavirus
Researchers at Rutgers University now have a new tool to diagnose cases of COVID-19. With the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration, the school said on Monday, they now have clearance to use a new saliva test for coronavirus, which both expands the current testing options available and potentially signals a safer path forward for health care workers.The test, which will initially be offered through hospitals and clinics affiliated with Rutgers, has the patient spit several times into a plastic tube, with that tube then analyzed for coronavirus at a laboratory. Compared to the curre... (more…)
COVID-19
How panic buying has put an incredible strain on food banks even as the need for them explodes
Here’s the dismal equation for food banks: Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
For Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the spike in demand has been as dramatic as the arrival of the coronavirus. In a normal year, Rodriguez’s organization provides food for some 50 million meals through a network of 1,000 pantries, food kitchens and other affiliates. But the pandemic meant that some of his bigger food pantries saw 50% more traffic almost overnight. And people who had previously donated food were now, for the first time in their lives, asking for help feeding their families.
COVID-19
Workers now deemed ‘essential’ want more: How the coronavirus crisis might bring permanent labor gains on unionizing, sick leave and other issues
CHICAGO — Businesses operating through the coronavirus pandemic are rolling out new safety measures as COVID-19 cases proliferate inside and out of their workplaces.Masks are being distributed. Temperatures are being checked. Sneeze guards are being installed at checkout.But some workers at businesses deemed essential, like grocery stores, fast-food restaurants, factories, warehouses and delivery services, say the steps being taken, which started with extra cleaning, aren’t enough.Some concerned workers have walked off the job after their colleagues became ill. Employers have searched for prot... (more…)