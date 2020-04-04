‘Pure retaliation’: Former House national security official slams Trump for firing inspector general

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump stunned observers by announcing he would be dismissing Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who first relayed the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Daniel Goldman, a national security advisor for the House Intelligence Committee, slammed the decision on Saturday, calling it “pure retaliation” and noting that his only offense was following the law when the president did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

I saw Michael Atkinson up close. He followed the law with the utmost integrity. He did nothing to lose Trump’s confidence other than lawfully and properly expose Trump’s misconduct and the ensuing efforts to cover it up. This is pure retaliation, retribution and reprisal. https://t.co/GStcTOJn4J — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 4, 2020

The whistleblower complaint into the call, in which Trump appeared to condition military aid and a White House visit on Ukraine announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, triggered Trump’s impeachment.