Quantcast
Connect with us

Rachel Maddow went digging through local news stories — to report on a tragic coronavirus trend

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC took a look at where COVID-19 deaths are occurring in America now that New York is no longer the country’s epicenter.

“We’re starting to see the American body count now, reflect rising death tolls everywhere else, after New York went first,” she explained.

“It also does not take an epidemiological genius to see where exactly it is that most Americans are now being killed by this thing,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t take any genius at all. It does take an internet connection and a willingness to subscribe to lots of local newspapers if you want to figure that out, because if you want to figure out where most Americans are dying now — as American death tolls hit new highs — it turns out the numbers are things you have to go look for,” Maddow explained. “Those numbers are hidden in the local news, and sometimes now they’re hidden on obscure state government web sites. but if you go looking, you can find it.”

The host reviewed local news report in state after state, community after community, showing the shocking amount of deaths are occurring at long-term care facilities.

“It is one thing to have the data but what the data tells us is now we must act,” she said.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here are 15 signs you may be a ‘covidiot’

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Americans continue to publicly shun individuals violating social distancing requirements as the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise in America.

Twitter uses took to the hashtag #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT to mock those unconcerned with coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of almost 50,000 Americans.

Here are some of the popular submissions:

https://twitter.com/xmillrunner/status/1253096450965331970

https://twitter.com/JenTusch/status/1253097568646705152

https://twitter.com/lyle_lmilton/status/1253108293758676992

https://twitter.com/PammyJC/status/1253097888109993985

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at female reporter while trashing a member of his own administration

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

At Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by CBS News' Weijia Jiang about Dr. Rick Bright, the official who was mysteriously reassigned after warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

The president cut her off aggressively, then, even while acknowledging he knew little about Bright, spoke dismissively of him, saying "Why do you say he has great gifts? Do you know him? Have you reviewed him?"

When Jiang pointed out he had extensive experience developing vaccines, Trump said, "That doesn't mean he has gifts. I know a lot of people who play baseball who can't hit .150."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You hate to see it’: Internet laughs as Trump kneecaps GOP governor who took his advice

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump left Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) out to dry, telling the nation at his latest coronavirus press conference that he disagrees "strongly" with Kemp's decision to reopen several high-risk industries — even though he had spent weeks urging GOP governors to do exactly that.

Kemp's political misfortune became a swift subject of mockery on social media.

Governor Kemp is so bad, got us agreeing with Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image