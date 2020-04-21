‘Racist-in-chief’ Trump slammed for his nonsensical plan to seal the country

At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump touted his temporary immigration ban, claiming that it will benefit Americans who have been laid off from their jobs.

TRUMP on temporary immigration ban: "By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important. It would be wrong & unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad." pic.twitter.com/brYY7kpuXP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020

Commenters on social media did not buy the president’s explanation, pointing out that it didn’t make any sense.

The ban only applies to green cards (permanent residency) not to temporary work visas. How the heck does this protect American jobs? This is all for Trump’s base. He has always wanted to halt immigration. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 21, 2020

Says the man who only hires immigrants from other countries to work at his golf resorts and hotels in the USA 🇺🇸.#CoronaVirus #MAGA #KAG #MoronInChief #LiarInChief #COVID19 — Joe Telometto (@EASTBAYDFRESH) April 21, 2020

Not sure Americans are as willing to work for those wages as he imagines. — BadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) April 21, 2020

Is he having a stroke? Where would they come from during a lockdown? — JG-X-76 (@JGX761) April 21, 2020

Trump is Racist in Chief. Trumpers are racists, bigots, or assholes. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 21, 2020

If they didn't have the jobs before, best believe they won't never. This statement as with other statements doesn't make sense and will backfire. — Red Lioness #NeverTrump#Resistance #Native (@Lioness1999) April 21, 2020