‘Rage against the poor’: Americans mock Trump’s new ‘Council to Reopen America’

President Donald Trump is speeding forward with his “gut” decision to re-open the nation after just a few weeks of stay at home orders that have greatly reduced projected coronavirus deaths. The University of Washington’s model has already jumped by about 7000 deaths in just a few hours today as Trump prepares to force Americans back to work, a move that is guaranteed to lead to thousands more deaths.

The above Fox News graphic shows the team Trump has put together, his “Council to Re-Open America,” which the President insists he has the constitutional right to do (he does not) and is something we must do (which is false.)

Among the members are his brand new Chief of Staff, former North Carolina GOP congressman Mark Meadows, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also Senior Advisor to the President, her husband, Jared Kushner, who is both Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of American Innovation, a made-up role created by the Trump administration.

Also on the “Council” is Trump’s chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow, the Director of the United States National Economic Council. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. And Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who infamously predicted the pandemic would create jobs.

As many have noted, the Council includes no medical experts.

Take a look to see what some are saying.

For the record, these are the same people that were on the Council To Set In Motion A Series Of Fatal Mistakes That Will Close America. pic.twitter.com/EKpTK35dFm — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 13, 2020

Trump’s Council to Reopen America is made up of two family members with a stake in his business and seven government officials who have visited his businesses. pic.twitter.com/LIjQ2cQv3R — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 13, 2020

Not a single economist or public health expert. pic.twitter.com/ehQkQYEifh — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 13, 2020

Rage Against The Poor. https://t.co/5cf4cw0nBH — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 13, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump has just named Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as part of his new COVID-19 council to reopen America. But…but…but Hunter Biden — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 13, 2020

Notice anything about the @WhiteHouse council that will decide how to reopen the US economy?

(Hint: absence of health or science expertise + nepotism presence of #Trump family members.) https://t.co/AqQuC7yY7l — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 13, 2020

What do you notice about Trump’s “Council to Reopen America”? I’ll go first:

—No experts on the economy

—No experts on public health

—Two Trump family members

—No people of color

—One guy who said “The coronavirus is contained pretty close to airtight” in February pic.twitter.com/A8MTWfz8tt — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) April 13, 2020

What Trump doesn’t know is that the *actual* Council to Reopen America is made up of the governors on the east and west coast of the United States https://t.co/IVy4hDGyTW — alexwagner (@alexwagner) April 13, 2020

Or person of color — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 13, 2020

You could have chosen this council exclusively from members of the not-so-bright branch of Louis Gohmert’s family (the Slower Gohmerts) and the quality of the group would not be dramatically diminished. https://t.co/15GFMweYQL — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 13, 2020

COUNCIL TO REOPEN AMERICA PROPAGANDISTS (CRAP) include fauxminist fraudulent, sweatshop owning, shoe design stealing, Chinese trademarking shanda spawn @IvankaTrump, her equally, woefully unqualified grifter husband and more! #TrumpGenocide #FireTrump https://t.co/jaFYQ5Keie — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) April 13, 2020

Look at this panel of numpties on the ✌🏾Council to Reopen America✌🏾. The Council to Reopen America Panel. CRAP. Indeed. pic.twitter.com/6FwTMrNuUi — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 13, 2020

the Council to Reopen America Post Pandemic, or CRAPP for short https://t.co/jW3vY11Zfi — jeff chatterton (@jeffchatterton) April 13, 2020

Grumpy, Snow White, Dopey, Sneezy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) April 13, 2020