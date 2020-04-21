Raleigh police sit silently as white protester calls them Nazis: ‘Following orders is not an excuse’
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina were seen calmly watching as a man protesting coronavirus stay-at-home orders called them Nazis.
The confrontation occurred at a rally to “reopen” the state on Tuesday.
“Did you swear to God to support the Constitution?” the man shouted to nearby officers. “Are you doing that right now? Do you value your soul?”
“How does it feel to be close to a Nazi?” he continued. “The Nuremberg Trials… following orders is not an excuse!”
The protester added: “The difference between a police officer that doesn’t follow his oath and the guards at Dachau [concentration camp] are minimal!”
‘Just plain dumb’: MSNBC host goes off on protesters who think COVID-19 is ‘no worse than the flu’
MSNBC host Katy Tur on Monday admonished people who are protesting government stay-at-home orders and wrongly believe that COVID-19 is "no worse" than the seasonal flu.
MSNBC correspondent Vaughn Hillyard explained to Tur that one woman had brought her four children to the protest in Phoenix, Arizona.
"She said she does not believe these numbers that are coming out of New York, does not believe that the rate of contagion is any more than the flu," Hillyard said. "A lot of these theories that are pushed by the president of the United States."
‘It’s no worse than the flu’: Organizer of Missouri rally calls coronavirus warnings ‘false information’
The activist who organized a rally against government stay-at-home orders in Missouri argued on Monday that COVID-19 is "just like the flu" -- even though scientists believe that it is ten times more deadly.
Kansas City Star reporter shared video of activist Kristi Nichols explaining why she had organized the Monday rally.
"We are a group of patriots and grassroots efforts to open up Missouri," she said. "I want all the states to be opened up. We have to end this tyranny. Our constitutional rights have been violated and we need Missouri to open up."