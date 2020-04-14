Rand Paul’s new look provides much-needed laughter for locked-down Americans

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grew a beard while recovering from COVID-19 coronavirus.

Paul, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine, has been volunteering at a local hospital after recovering from the illness.

Photos of his new look have been circulating online.

One Twitter user described his look as “professor you were warned to stay away from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

rand paul’s latest look is very “professor you were warned to stay away from” pic.twitter.com/1VJW58SE8Q — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) April 13, 2020

Another compared the Kentucky Republican to a professional wrestler.

Rand Paul showing up to work as Diamond Dallas Page is a look. pic.twitter.com/SHBK8XCd9I — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One Twitter user asked people to suggest what people would think Paul does for a living by looking at the picture.

The villain in an episode of Columbo. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do you hate me? 🤣 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Paul himself made fun of a fellow Republican senator’s beard.

Ted really should have grown that beard before he ran for President. He looks less Canadian now. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018