Read it: Trump administration draft plan on how to re-open America for business — starting May 1

Published

1 min ago

on

Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.

The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it “a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country.” The target date to begin opening is May 1.

The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called “Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America,” here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.

The Post calls it “an early draft by FEMA” and says it “contains granular instructions for a phased reopening of institutions such as schools, child-care facilities, summer camps, parks, faith-based organizations and restaurants.”

First up: sending children back to school, “to allow the workforce to return to work.”

“This plan leverages the significant advancements in testing, therapeutics, and investments in the public health and health care systems to prepare communities for re-opening,” the plan reads.

(There have not been “significant advancements in testing.”)

It calls for a “phased relaxation of community mitigation measures implemented to reduce COVID-19 spread,” in order to begin the “economic recovery” in America’s communities.

“The first priority is to reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, daycares, and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work. Other community settings will follow with careful monitoring for increased transmission that exceeds the public health and health care systems. Throughout this phased reopening, it is critical for everyone to continue to strictly follow the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand-washing, wearing face coverings in congregate settings, and maintaining social distance from non-family members.”

Washington Post Economics Correspondent:

