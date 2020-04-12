Report landlords who are ‘screwing you’ during coronavirus crisis, NJ governor Murphy says
After her hours were cut at the local gym where she works, Ashley Varga knew she and her fiancé wouldn’t have enough to pay her monthly $1,500 rent payment for their Hammonton apartment.She let her leasing office know they would be paying the rent late, but they didn’t offer any leniency. A few minutes later, she said, a note was slid through her mail slot informing her that April rent is past due.“I expected them to say, ‘we’ll work with you,’ or maybe extend the deadline To get that letter, it was frightening,” she said.Gov. Phil Murphyhas a message to landlords like these: this behavior is …
U.S. News
Texas regulators weigh production cuts to boost oil prices
AUSTIN, Texas — With crude prices plummeting to 20-year lows and tens of thousands of oil workers already laid off, the Texas agency that oversees the oil and gas industry will meet Tuesday to discuss the prospect of curtailing statewide oil production for the first time since the 1970s.The meeting comes as some independent oil producers, including Austin-based Parsley Energy, urge the Texas Railroad Commission to use its authority to reduce oil production to stabilize a volatile oil and gas market.The recent downturn, sparked by a geopolitical skirmish between Russia and Saudi Arabia that led... (more…)
COVID-19
GOP governor busts Trump for lying about states not needing supplies: ‘The president was on the call’
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday suggested that the president of the United States had not told the truth when he said that states have all the medical supplies that they need.
During an interview on ABC, host Martha Raddatz noted that Trump had recently downplayed the need for personal protective gear for health care workers.
"We're in great shape with ventilators," Trump said on Friday. "We're in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional plane loads coming in but we're not getting any calls from governors at this moment... We're getting very few calls from governors or anybody else."