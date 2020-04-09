Quantcast
Republican leader claims ‘there’s not a need’ for additional stimulus — but only because bill has vote-by-mail funds

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would oppose her latest coronavirus stimulus package.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, McCarthy said that he opposed the vote-by-mail provisions in the bill, which allocates $2 billion for election assistance for those who can’t get to the polls.

“There’s not a need for it now,” McCarthy said.

When the two met, McCarthy said he told Pelosi: “I’m not holding a bill up because you want to” impact the election.

The election in Wisconsin this week was a disaster, with absurdly long lines and people horrified that if they went to vote they could get coronavirus.

President Donald Trump revealed on Twitter and in his Wednesday press conference that more people voting disproportionately helps Democrats, so he doesn’t want voters to be able to cast a ballot by mail.

About one in five voters vote by mail, including President Donald Trump, who cast his ballot by mail last month.

See his comments below:

