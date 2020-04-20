Quantcast
Republicans pitch coronavirus response plan — inspired by a reality-TV show

1 hour ago

Two leading Senate Republicans have a plan to fix President Donald Trump’s coronavirus testing failures — and it resembles a reality-TV show.

The show in question is not “The Apprentice,” but “Shark Tank.” The ABC show features entrepreneurs making business pitches to a panel of investors, who decide whether or not the idea is funded. Both shows were created by Mark Burnett.

The chairmen of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate’s health appropriations subcommittee pitched their idea to the readers of The Washington Post.

“We propose a competitive ‘shark tank’ — much like the reality-TV show about entrepreneurs, but this time utilizing the capacities of government itself, in coordination with the private sector — to pull out all the stops and create new technologies designed to produce tens of millions of diagnostic tests by August,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TV) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) wrote.

“We must invite breakthrough ideas to our so-called shark tank,” the two Senate Republicans argued.”We must innovate.”

“By incorporating a shark tank environment in government research, we can more quickly develop the necessary technologies to get more tests into circulation. While there is a risk of failure with any research — in science, success is not guaranteed — we also could produce the one mighty great white shark that will help us combat this disease,” they wrote.


Seoul plays down report over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health

2 hours ago

April 20, 2020

South Korea played down a report Tuesday that the North's leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 -- by far the most important date in its annual political calendar -- but Kim was not seen in attendance.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Phyongan province.

"Excessive smoking, obesity, and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim's urgent cardiovascular treatment," it cited an unidentified source inside the country as saying.

US officials don't know if Kim Jong Un is dead or alive — and are unsure about the line of succession: report

2 hours ago

April 20, 2020

U.S. officials are in the dark as to who is in control of North Korea -- and its nuclear weapons.

On Monday evening, CNN reported on "grave" reports about Kim Jong Un's health.

Anna Fifield, The Washington Post Beijing bureau chief and author of the biography The Great Successor, explained that the North Korea leader has been in poor health.

