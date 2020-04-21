Republicans who blasted Pelosi for not passing bills plan to vote against resolution that would allow her to pass bills

Over the past few weeks, House Republicans have tried to paint Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as an obstacle to legislation, as Congress has grappled over a bill to reform the small business loan program in the coronavirus stimulus package.

But according to Politico, Republicans will vote in near-lockstep against a rule change that would allow Congress to more safely pass legislation.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her deputies are drafting a temporary overhaul of the chamber’s rules that would permit lawmakers to cast votes by proxy for their colleagues, allowing them to go on record without leaving home during the coronavirus outbreak,” reported Sarah Ferris, Melanie Zanona, and Heather Caygle. “But the lack of GOP support is threatening an ugly partisan clash when the House meets Thursday to pass yet another round of legislation confronting the nation’s dual health and economic crises.”

“I think you’ll see pretty close to universal Republican opposition,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK). He added, “It was probably more dangerous to get here during the Civil War. Congress looks pretty wimpy here, in my view.”

“The House proposal is a more low-tech version of electronic voting that some members have supported,” said the report. “It would allow lawmakers who are unable to come into the Capitol to still go on record for the massive relief bills — the biggest of their congressional careers — by being paired with a member in the Capitol who casts their vote.”