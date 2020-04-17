REVEALED: Trump-loving Florida governor is trying to hide info on nursing home COVID-19 deaths

A new expose published by the Miami Herald reveals that the administration of Trump-loving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been working to hide information about elders in nursing homes who have died after being infected with COVID-19.

The Herald said that it learned about the DeSantis administration’s efforts to prevent information on Florida COVID-19 deaths from becoming public after it made a request for information from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office last month.

“Emails and phone conference appointments obtained through a public records request show that, while medical examiners across Florida had already released details about deaths in their counties, attorneys for the state spent more than a week trying to convince their counterparts in Miami-Dade County not to provide that information,” the paper reports.

DeSantis’s penchant for secrecy is most alarming when it comes to the state of COVID-19 infections in nursing homes, according to the Herald.

“Since the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case, officials have kept some basic information confidential,” the paper explains. “Most notable: DeSantis has chosen not to reveal the names of nursing homes experiencing outbreaks — cases that, according to Florida Department of Health data, have resulted in at least 126 deaths.”

DeSantis’s refusal to name affected nursing homes comes despite the fact that he’s deploying National Guardsmen to some facilities to conduct testing operations, which is a clear sign that COVID-19 infections at nursing homes are a serious problem.