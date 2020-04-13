‘Ridiculous’ claim Trump has total authority over governors is ‘an insult’: National security expert Juliette Kayyem
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” national security analyst Juliette Kayyem laid into President Donald Trump’s proclamation that he has “total” authority over whether governors must reopen their states and cancel coronavirus-related public health lockdowns.
“The president has run out of tricks,” said Kayyem. “His anger is because he failed to exert authority when he had it in trying to stop the pandemic, now he is pretending to have authority when he doesn’t.”
“We have to deal with the crisis with the president we have, not the one we deserve, so you’re seeing the governors in particular fill the vacuum,” continued Kayyem. “You saw the recent efforts on both the East Coast and West Coast to figure out a way to open up again responsibly. And that’s going to be the only standard. I mean, what is the president going to do, force me out of my horse? It’s so ridiculous. And the absurdity is such an insult to the first responders, the health and medical workers, who are simply trying to save lives right now.”
Watch below:
CNN
