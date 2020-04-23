Quantcast
Connect with us

Right-wing think tank economist shoots down hopes for a ‘miracle bounce-back’ when the economy re-opens

Published

1 min ago

on

In a piece published at The Bulwark this Thursday, American Enterprise Institute economist Desmond Lachman contends that anyone expecting a fast economic recovery from coronavirus hasn’t been paying attention to the “rapidly deteriorating global economic and financial market outlook.”

“In particular, they are choosing to ignore the toxic combination of a record-high global debt-to-GDP ratio and the deepest worldwide economic recession in the post-war period,” Lachman writes. “The resulting risks include a vicious return of the European sovereign debt crisis, the abrupt shift of the Chinese economy to a lower long-run growth path, and a wave of debt defaults in emerging markets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lachman warns that if any of these risks were to materialize, it would mean strong headwinds against any U.S. recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession.

As government leaders mull over the potential reopening of the U.S. economy to slow the damage, they should realize there’s no miracle bounce-back in the works. “Even if the virus disappeared tomorrow, the world economy and global financial markets will still be stalked by structural risks,” Lachman writes.

Read his full op-ed at The Bulwark.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump threw Georgia governor under the bus after Fauci said he’d never support his reopening plan: CNN

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under the bus and said that he was opposed to the governor's plan to reopen his state's economy this week.

Now CNN's Jim Acosta is reporting that Trump only decided to turn on Kemp after members of the president's pandemic response task force told him that there was no way they could publicly support what the Trump-loving Georgia governor had done.

"At a meeting just prior to Wednesday’s briefing, task force members were discussing likelihood that some doctors on the panel would be asked by reporters about Kemp’s controversial move to open up many businesses in Georgia, like nail salons and bowling alleys," Acosta reports. "During the meeting, Doctor Anthony Fauci and others on the task force noted there would be a glaring inconsistency if the scientists were not in agreement with Trump on the Georgia issue during the press conference."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Meat shortages will be occurring’: Coronavirus doing weird things to the pork industry

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

The coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain for meat -- and industry insiders expect a shortage to hit grocery stores.

Tyson Foods Inc. temporarily shut down its largest pork plant -- the sixth major meat facility to close during the COVID-19 outbreak -- and meat processing has slowed across all segments of the industry, reported Bloomberg.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson brutally mocks Trump-loving Georgia governor after president turns on him ‘like a dog’

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp got a nasty surprise on Wednesday when President Donald Trump came out against his plan to reopen tattoo parlors and bowling alleys -- despite the fact that Trump last week had called on governors to "liberate" their states from pandemic lockdown measures.

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson is now pouring salt in Kemp's wounds by mocking him for showing slavish loyalty to a president who has proven he does not reciprocate in kind.

"He did what Fox and Trump told him to do and the second Trump decided for whatever random brainfart reason it was too soon, he turned on Kemp -- if you will -- like a dog," Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image