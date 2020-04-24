RNC chair buried in mockery for calling Trump the best person to fix the economy that collapsed on his watch

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday drew swift blowback after she said that President Donald Trump was the right man to fix the economy that collapsed on his watch.

In a tweet that was promoted by the president himself, McDaniel promoted Trump’s past purported achievements on the economy as the top reason to reelect him later this year, despite the fact that the economy is currently in free fall.

“We have a decision as to who will restore our economy after this pandemic,” she wrote. “Donald Trump has already done it once, and he is definitely the right person to do it again.”

In reality, Trump’s economy even before the pandemic hit wasn’t all that different from the economy he inherited from former President Barack Obama.

While the unemployment rate continued to go down during the first three years of Trump’s presidency, the monthly average job growth figures from 2017 through 2019 showed a slowdown in hiring compared to the last three years of Obama’s presidency.

As CNN reported earlier this year, the economy added 7.9 million jobs over the last 35 months of Obama’s presidency, compared to 6.7 million over the first 35 months of Trump’s presidency.

Additionally, gross domestic product growth under Trump has remained under 3 percent in all three years of his presidency, despite the fact that he regularly attacked Obama for producing economic growth of under 3 percent.

McDaniel’s promotion of Trump’s economic prowess in the midst of an economic catastrophe earned her ridicule from her Twitter followers — check out some reactions below.

I had this totally crazy dream last night that the president of the United States suggested injecting people with cleaning agents as a coronavirus treatment. Wonder what it means. — KSD (@KSD371) April 24, 2020

You're talking about this guy, right? pic.twitter.com/gVLm45LOdR — Jim Loretangeli 86/45 (@keytronek) April 24, 2020

Nah Ronna He inherited a good economy and due to his inaction towards the coronavirus, he destroyed it 😡 — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) April 24, 2020

Certainly not the man who suggested INJECTING LYSOL!!!!! — Charmol (@charmol520) April 24, 2020

Trump has already done what once? Bankrupted casinos? Because he did that several times actually. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) April 24, 2020

Get your Trump anti-virus tanning bed only $1,999. Shines penetrating UV light inside and out. Contact Brad Parscale for a Special deal if you purchase in the next 24 hours. Only $1,399 for MAGAs. Invite your friends over. Be the first on your block….. — Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) April 24, 2020

We do have a choice to make. 12,469 Americans died from H1N1, 2 Americans died from Ebola. *45 called Obama incompetent. 50,283 Americans have died from the #TrumpPandemicFailure The choice is easy. #AnybodyButTrump2020 pic.twitter.com/Ad00bqhIZn — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 24, 2020

Trump didn't do it once, he inherited a good economy and did all he can to wreck it with a trade war and propping up the stock market with tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/xZMNUa974U — Blue Water (@iggy1991) April 24, 2020

We sure do. Maybe we can mark down all that hydrocholoroquine and sell it as disinfectant when the Lysol shortage begins??? Just ideas, he’s an ideas guy, “that’s all I’m here for” — LIFT YOUR GAME, AMERICA (@DumpTrump202012) April 24, 2020

