RNC chair buried in mockery for calling Trump the best person to fix the economy that collapsed on his watch

1 min ago

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday drew swift blowback after she said that President Donald Trump was the right man to fix the economy that collapsed on his watch.

In a tweet that was promoted by the president himself, McDaniel promoted Trump’s past purported achievements on the economy as the top reason to reelect him later this year, despite the fact that the economy is currently in free fall.

“We have a decision as to who will restore our economy after this pandemic,” she wrote. “Donald Trump has already done it once, and he is definitely the right person to do it again.”

In reality, Trump’s economy even before the pandemic hit wasn’t all that different from the economy he inherited from former President Barack Obama.

While the unemployment rate continued to go down during the first three years of Trump’s presidency, the monthly average job growth figures from 2017 through 2019 showed a slowdown in hiring compared to the last three years of Obama’s presidency.

As CNN reported earlier this year, the economy added 7.9 million jobs over the last 35 months of Obama’s presidency, compared to 6.7 million over the first 35 months of Trump’s presidency.

Additionally, gross domestic product growth under Trump has remained under 3 percent in all three years of his presidency, despite the fact that he regularly attacked Obama for producing economic growth of under 3 percent.

McDaniel’s promotion of Trump’s economic prowess in the midst of an economic catastrophe earned her ridicule from her Twitter followers — check out some reactions below.

