Roger Stone floats theory that Bill Gates wants to ‘microchip’ people with ‘mandatory vaccinations’

Speaking on Joe Piscopo’s radio program this Monday, longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone regurgitated a fringe conspiracy about Bill Gates’ reported involvement in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus, according to the New York Post.

“Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it’s ridiculous and others say absolutely,” Stone told Piscopo on his show The Answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!” Stone added.

Conspiracy theories about Bill Gates’ alleged sinister motives in helping to create a vaccine for coronavirus have been circulating for weeks now. According to Media Matters, variations of Gates-inspired conspiracy theories in regards to a potential vaccine have even made their way onto Fox News.