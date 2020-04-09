Quantcast
Ron DeSantis falsely claims no one under 25 has been killed by coronavirus ‘for whatever reason’

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Thursday, at a coronavirus education meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) incorrectly told attendees that there have been zero COVID-19 deaths in the United States of anyone under the age of 25 “for whatever reason.”

“The data has been 100% consistent,” said DeSantis. “I’ve not seen any deviation on that.”

In fact, while the elderly are significantly more likely to suffer from life-threatening complications, there have been hundreds of patients under 25 who have been killed by COVID-19. Louisiana and Connecticut have both seen cases of infants who have died after testing positive for the virus.

DeSantis has come under national scrutiny and a barrage of criticism for his handling of the pandemic within his state, resisting calls to close public beaches to Spring Breakers, and taking weeks before issuing a flimsy stay-at-home order that exempts many vulnerable gatherings, including religious functions.

Watch below:


