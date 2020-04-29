Ron DeSantis humiliates himself during briefing attacking local news article that wasn’t even about Florida

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) attacked the media for its coverage of his coronavirus pandemic policy in Florida. As part of his criticism of the media, he posted an article from Tampa Bay News 9 about a shortage of ventilators, and complained that it had mischaracterized the situation in Florida.

At his reopening plan press conference, @GovRonDeSantis displays a @BN9 story quoting doctors who warned of a shortage of ventilators. “We’ve done much better than anyone said we were going to do,” the governor says of the way things have so far played out. pic.twitter.com/cx42Gc3h6p — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There was just one problem, as BN9 anchor Holly Gregory pointed out: The story DeSantis claimed was unfair to Florida wasn’t even about Florida. It was about New York.

Governor cited a story from @BN9 as if we wrote Florida would run out of ventilators. Not accurate. This was a story from our spectrum health reporter in New York quoting the New York governor. https://t.co/Av9Oi5Ip1u — holly gregory (@hollygregory33) April 29, 2020

DeSantis has come under widespread criticism for being slow to shut down public beaches and nonessential businesses as the crisis worsened, and for moving to roll back some of these restrictions more quickly than health experts have advised.