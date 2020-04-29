Quantcast
Ron DeSantis humiliates himself during briefing attacking local news article that wasn’t even about Florida

1 min ago

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) attacked the media for its coverage of his coronavirus pandemic policy in Florida. As part of his criticism of the media, he posted an article from Tampa Bay News 9 about a shortage of ventilators, and complained that it had mischaracterized the situation in Florida.

There was just one problem, as BN9 anchor Holly Gregory pointed out: The story DeSantis claimed was unfair to Florida wasn’t even about Florida. It was about New York.

DeSantis has come under widespread criticism for being slow to shut down public beaches and nonessential businesses as the crisis worsened, and for moving to roll back some of these restrictions more quickly than health experts have advised.

