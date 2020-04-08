Russia’s Putin orders bonuses for ‘frontline’ virus medics
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced additional payouts to health professionals working on “the frontline” of the country’s fight against the coronavirus.
Putin listed the bonuses as part of new measures to support Russians during the epidemic after health officials reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The president also urged the public to be patient with the lockdown to help slow the spread of the infection.
“For most people, to be inside four walls is dreary and miserable,” he said during a video call with regional governors.
“A breakthrough in battling the infection will depend on our discipline and responsibility,” he said.
The country is realising how crucial the work of doctors is “for the first time in decades”, said Putin, promising 10 billion rubles ($132 million) for monthly bonuses to health care employees nationwide.
Doctors treating coronavirus patients would be paid an additional 80,000 rubles ($1,059) per month, while nurses, ambulance medics and drivers would get between 25,000 and 50,000 rubles.
“These specialists are on the front line,” Putin said, ordering an increase in their state insurance to the level enjoyed by members of the armed forces.
Russia on Wednesday reported 1,175 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,672. The epicentre of the epidemic in Russia is Moscow, with 5,841 cases.
So far, Russia has recorded only 63 deaths from the virus.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
States and hospitals left in the dark as federal government seizes their medical supplies without explanation: report
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the federal government is quietly seizing supply orders from states and hospitals, leaving medical providers across the country wondering where the supplies are and where they're going.
"Hospital and clinic officials in seven states described the seizures in interviews over the past week," writes the Times' Noam Levy. "The Federal Emergency Management Agency is not publicly reporting the acquisitions, despite the outlay of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, nor has the administration detailed how it decides which supplies to seize and where to reroute them."
COVID-19
‘I prefer not to get involved’: Dr. Fauci won’t support Trump’s attack on the World Health Organization
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, told Fox News on Wednesday that he expected to see "the beginning of a turnaround" in the number of coronavirus cases. The doctor also said that he preferred not to rebuke President Donald Trump over a threat to defund the World Health Organization.
"The number of deaths on a given day continue to increase," Fauci said. "At the same time, we're starting to see some glimmers of hope because the death generally lag by a couple of weeks."
"We're going to start to see the beginning of a turnaround," he continued. "We need to keep pushing on the mitigation strategy because there's no doubt that that's having a positive impact."
Breaking Banner
‘Death is a welcomed friend’: Pastor calls on Christians to defy coronavirus lockdown — even if it kills them
Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge spoke to TMZ this Wednesday, saying that if his church members die from coronavirus, they've done so in the name of religious freedom.
Spell was charged with violating an executive order that bans churches from holding large gatherings, but showed his defiance last Tuesday by holding a service that was attended by over 1,000 people. Speaking to TMZ, Spell said that true Christians would be willing to die from coronavirus, adding that those who "prefer tyranny over freedom do not deserve freedom."