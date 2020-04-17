San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus
Comic-Con San Diego, one of the world’s largest pop culture gatherings, has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The sprawling convention which draws Hollywood A-listers, billion-dollar franchises and 135,000 screaming fans each year had been due to take place in July.
But it became the latest major festival to be scratched due to the global pandemic, after California Governor Gavin Newsom this week indicated mass gatherings were unlikely to be allowed for months to come.
Organizers announced Friday “with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020.”
They “had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” but warnings including Newsom’s comments “made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”
Fans who had already purchased tickets for the four-day extravaganza will be offered refunds, or the option of attending in 2021.
Comic-Con began life as a small gathering of around 100 comic book fans in a San Diego hotel basement in 1970.
But it has sprawled into a giant launchpad for mainstream Hollywood films and television shows attended by movie stars, studio heads and the world’s press.
In scrapping its 2020 edition, Comic-Con follows other major US events such as the Coachella music festival, Las Vegas Cinema-Con summit, and SXSW media and technology festival in Texas.
“The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible, at best, until we get to herd immunity, and we get to a vaccine,” Newsom warned at a press conference Tuesday.
“When you suggest June, July, August, it is unlikely.”
© 2020 AFP
Commentary
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell praised for summing up Trump’s mental state in less than 10 words
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell was praised on Friday for summing up President Donald Trump in only nine words.
O'Donnell, who has spent years arguing with Trump on television and Twitter made his argument on social media.
"The president of the United States is a sociopath," O'Donnell tweeted.
Here's some of what people are saying about O'Donnell's conclusion:
Evergreen tweet.
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 17, 2020
COVID-19
Can your pets get coronavirus, and can you catch it from them?
Humans and animals share many diseases. And as dramatically shown by the tigers that tested positive in the Bronx Zoo, the coronavirus is one of them. As three veterinary epidemiologists who study infectious disease, we have been asked a lot questions about if and how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 affects pets.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s old strategy of ‘outrunning his debts’ won’t work when it comes to defeating coronavirus: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Friday, Paul Waldman contends that the only thing that equals President Trump's hyper narcissism is his inclination to dodge responsibility when things go wrong.
"It’s something he’s very experienced at. You have a big, splashy event in front of the cameras announcing that you’ve built the most luxurious hotel or golf course or casino the world has ever seen, and then if it goes bankrupt, you skedaddle out of town, leaving other people holding the bag," Waldman writes. "So now Trump is preparing to put that experience to work with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crash it created."