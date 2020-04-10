San Francisco blasted after massive coronavirus outbreak at homeless shelter: ‘Shame on the city’

The mayor of San Francisco announced that seventy people have tested positive at a homeless shelter.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, one of our biggest concerns has been spread in congregate living situations. We’ve seen this happen in countless other places throughout the country. It is now happening at MSC South, one of our shelters here in San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed announced on Friday.

“MSC South usually has 340 people staying there. We have reduced the capacity over the past few weeks, and as of last night there were roughly 100 people remaining. Overall, 70 have tested positive, including 2 staff members,” Breed revealed.

The mayor says those who have not tested positive are being moved to hotel rooms, while the positive cases will remain quarantined at the shelter.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the shelter on the city’s Board of Supervisors, said the outbreak was preventable.

“This is terrible, devastating and preventable,” Haney said on Twitter. “We’ve been yelling and screaming for a month to get people out of these crowded shelters and protect people.”

“Shame on the city for not protecting our most vulnerable. We knew this was going to happen, and how to prevent it,” he charged. “Since day 1, we’ve said move these people to hotels, give people temperature checks, masks, gloves, ensure social distancing. Didn’t happen, so this happens.”

Here is his full thread:

68 guests, and 2 staff, maybe more. Shame on the city for not protecting our most vulnerable. We knew this was going to happen, and how to prevent it. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) April 10, 2020

Even if the hotels take a little more time, the shelter providers a month ago were asking for thermometers, masks, gloves, adequate social distancing. They didn't do it. If they've been "preparing for this for weeks," this is an obvious failure. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) April 10, 2020

4 days ago they were going to move people into mega-shelters. Thank God for @StreetSheetSF that was stopped. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) April 10, 2020