Scotland proposes repeal to blasphemy law
The Scottish government on Friday published a new bill which would decriminalize blasphemy, more than 175 years after the last case was prosecuted.
The devolved administration in Edinburgh said the continued criminalization of blasphemy, which falls under hate crime laws, “no longer reflects the kind of society in which we live”.
Justice minister Humza Yousaf said the law would be modernized and also cover discrimination against age, disability, race, religion and sexual orientation.
“By creating robust laws for the justice system, Parliament will send a strong message to victims, perpetrators, communities and to wider society that offenses motivated by prejudice will be treated seriously and will not be tolerated.”
The bill was welcomed by Humanists UK, which has been campaigning against blasphemy laws since 2015.
“Humanists have been calling on governments everywhere to repeal laws like these in solidarity with the victims of oppressive blasphemy laws around the world,” its chief executive Andrew Copson said.
If the law is passed, Scotland will become the latest in a series of counties, including Denmark, Canada, Greece and Ireland, to decriminalize blasphemy.
The last recorded charge of blasphemy in Scotland was brought against bookseller Thomas Paterson for “exhibiting placards of a profane nature” in his shop window in 1842.
Blasphemy laws were repealed in England and Wales in 2008.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Church leader who pushed bogus ‘bleach’ coronavirus cure wrote to Trump days before his ‘disinfectant’ comments
The head of a group promoting possibly lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote a letter to President Trump this week, according to The Guardian.
Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide, which is a powerful bleach used in processes like textile manufacturing, is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body," adding that it “can rid the body of Covid-19."
Just days after the letter went out, Trump went on national TV and said that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus. “Is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”
Breaking Banner
‘In way over your head’: New White House press secretary brutally mocked after she gets steamrolled by Trump
President Donald Trump appears to have contradicted his own top spokesperson.
President Donald Trump on Friday said he was being “sarcastic” when he asked at his recent White House briefing about injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19.
"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Just hours earlier, however, his new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had released a statement on his comments – which did not mention anything about sarcasm.
Breaking Banner
Here are the desperate ways Trump’s supporters tried to defend his bizarre claim about injecting disinfectants
Facing a barrage of fact-checks, criticism, and mockery, President Donald Trump and his defenders are trying to make excuses for his absurd and dangerous suggestion on Thursday that injecting people with disinfectants might help fight COVID-19.
To be 100 percent clear: There’s no reason to think this would work, and it is an even potentially fatal idea. Experts across the board insist that household cleaners should not be used internally on humans.Because this is an obvious fact, Trump and his supporters are desperate to find an excuse for his dangerous suggestion. And unfortunately for them, two of the excuses they’ve already offered are contradictory. To review, here’s what Trump actually said:
And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute. One minute. Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.