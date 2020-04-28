Sean Hannity is no longer #1 at Fox News — Tucker Carlson is now the network’s top star

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Fox News’ Sean Hannity is no longer top of the ratings at his network — instead, fellow host Tucker Carlson has taken that title.

“For the first time since moving to the 9 p.m. time slot in October 2017, ‘Hannity’ ranked second in Fox News’s prime-time lineup. ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ ranked ahead, with an average nightly audience of 4.56 million viewers, outpacing the 4.39 million who tuned in for Mr. Hannity, Nielsen said on Tuesday,” reported Michael Grynbaum.

“It is difficult to pinpoint the reasons for a shift in ratings, which are closely inspected by TV executives and anchors (not to mention Mr. Trump),” continued the report. “But this month, coronavirus lockdowns and the president’s freewheeling White House briefings profoundly altered viewer dynamics at Fox News.”