Secret Service places $45,000 ’emergency order’ for golf carts in town with Trump property during pandemic

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Secret Service has this week placed a $45,000 “emergency order” to rent golf carts in Sterling, Virginia — where President Donald Trump owns a golf club.

The Secret Service says the order is necessary to protect a “dignitary” in Sterling — a pattern that tends to precede Trump’s golfing trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new contract, which the Secret Service described as an ’emergency order,’ does not mention Trump or the golf club by name. But it closely mirrors past contracts signed by the Secret Service, for agents accompanying Trump to his golf clubs in New Jersey and Florida,” wrote David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell. “The White House declined to comment Wednesday. Neither Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, nor the Secret Service responded to questions.”

Trump’s most recent golf outing took place on March 8. He has spent hundreds of days golfing, often at his own properties, a potential boon for his own businesses. Recently, coronavirus lockdowns have closed his two most common golf destinations in West Palm Beach, Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey. The club in Sterling, Virginia, however, remains open, as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order allows golf clubs to operate “as long as golfers stay six feet apart.”

You can read more here.