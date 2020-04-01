Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret Service places $45,000 ’emergency order’ for golf carts in town with Trump property during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Secret Service has this week placed a $45,000 “emergency order” to rent golf carts in Sterling, Virginia — where President Donald Trump owns a golf club.

The Secret Service says the order is necessary to protect a “dignitary” in Sterling — a pattern that tends to precede Trump’s golfing trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new contract, which the Secret Service described as an ’emergency order,’ does not mention Trump or the golf club by name. But it closely mirrors past contracts signed by the Secret Service, for agents accompanying Trump to his golf clubs in New Jersey and Florida,” wrote David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell. “The White House declined to comment Wednesday. Neither Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, nor the Secret Service responded to questions.”

Trump’s most recent golf outing took place on March 8. He has spent hundreds of days golfing, often at his own properties, a potential boon for his own businesses. Recently, coronavirus lockdowns have closed his two most common golf destinations in West Palm Beach, Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey. The club in Sterling, Virginia, however, remains open, as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order allows golf clubs to operate “as long as golfers stay six feet apart.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus Task Force believes more lives could have been saved if Trump acted sooner: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Despite what the White House is saying, the Coronavirus Task Force does believe that American lives could have been saved if President Donald Trump had acted sooner, according to a source close to the taskforce.

CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is still claiming that they did "everything right," in responding to the coronavirus. For those watching the news for the past several news, supplies couldn't have been acquired faster. While the country was having a run on toilet paper, the White House was still struggling to explain to people why they shouldn't panic. As we head into April, however, that has changed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Mike Bloomberg’s laid off campaign workers are getting smaller paychecks than they thought

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Since suspending his campaign, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has taken heat for firing a number of campaign staffers he had promised would have jobs until November — even if he didn't win the nomination. People who were enticed to work for Bloomberg's campaign with generous salaries and benefits, who expected steady income for a year, are suddenly and unexpectedly without a job in the middle of a deadly pandemic and crippling economic downturn.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dr. Anthony Fauci given Secret Service protection after threats and ‘fervent admirers’

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci was nothing more than a run-of-the-mill infectious-diseases expert at the National Institute of Health until the coronavirus hit and he was brought into the task force. Now he's getting threats against his life.

Americans might be dodging the contagious COVID-19 but Dr. Fauci is facing an additional threat, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. As a result, he's been giving security protection while he's trying to save lives.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image