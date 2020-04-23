Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Boston Globe reported that Donald Reed Herring died at the age of 86 in Oklahoma.

Warren confirmed the news in a statement to the paper.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time,” she said. “And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.”

“I will miss my brother,” Warren added.