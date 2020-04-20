Shake Shack CEO gets nailed on CNN for taking $10 million meant for small businesses despite having ‘$100 million on hand’

Shake Shack received a $10 million loan from a federal program meant to help small business survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the burger chain is now returning the money after facing a backlash.
During an interview with Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, CNN host Poppy Harlow summed up the reason for the outrage with a question: “Just looking at your numbers in your latest SEC filing, you guys had more than — have more than $100 million cash on hand, 104 million. I think a lot of Americans looking at numbers like that would ask why did you even apply for the money in the first place?”
ADVERTISEMENT
“For the very reason as it was intended,” Garutti replied, “to take care of our team and employ as many people. Look, our team members have equal value to any other team member and what we’re trying to do, as any company is, is make sure no matter how long this lasts, we’ve set up the necessary liquidity to take care of our team and continue to come out on the other side of this.”
According to CNBC, “The company runs around 189 restaurants in the United States, with about 45 employees in each outlet, and reported nearly $600 million in revenue for 2019. It has closed about half of its 120 locations worldwide, and furloughed or laid off more than 1,000 employees after sales fell 28.5% in March, the company said in a filing on April 17.”
Watch video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
A protest that was planned for Monday morning to protest Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has flopped hard, as only three people so far have shown up to an event that was scheduled to start more than an hour earlier.
Brad Bell, the Maryland bureau chief for ABC 7 News, reported on Monday morning that there was "no sign" of an anti-stay-at-home protest that had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Church Circle in Annapolis, roughly one block away from the Maryland State House.
One hour later, Bell reported that a total of three people had shown up to Church Circle to demand the immediate reopening of America's economy, as seen in photos below.
Shake Shack received a $10 million loan from a federal program meant to help small business survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the burger chain is now returning the money after facing a backlash.
During an interview with Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, CNN host Poppy Harlow summed up the reason for the outrage with a question: “Just looking at your numbers in your latest SEC filing, you guys had more than -- have more than $100 million cash on hand, 104 million. I think a lot of Americans looking at numbers like that would ask why did you even apply for the money in the first place?”
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Monday, columnist George Packer argues that the coronavirus didn't "break" America -- it revealed what was already broken.
When the virus began to emerge in the U.S., the country already had a number of underlying conditions, according to Packer -- conditions that were being "ruthlessly" exploited. "...a corrupt political class, a sclerotic bureaucracy, a heartless economy, a divided and distracted public—had gone untreated for years," Packer writes. "We had learned to live, uncomfortably, with the symptoms. It took the scale and intimacy of a pandemic to expose their severity—to shock Americans with the recognition that we are in the high-risk category."