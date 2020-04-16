‘She deserved better’: Family says nursing home resident’s coronavirus death was preventable
Jesenia Gonzalez was at her wits’ end.After repeatedly trying to reach someone at the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Centerby telephone to talk to her 88-year-old grandmother, Luisa Milian, she decided to pay a visit to try and say hello through a window.”We asked if she could go to the window so we could wave to her,” said Gonzelez, who went to the facility with her mom in tow. She did not want her grandmother – who’d lived at the facility for over a year – to feel abandoned or alone.Once there, the family said a female attendant told them Milian was given medication for a pain in her l…
'Please Please Stay at Home' Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines
First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, "to celebrate the first night of Passover," The New York Times reports.
Woman blames meatpacking plant for husband’s coronavirus death: ‘I lost him because of that horrible place’
After working at Smithfield Foods for nearly two decades, 64-year-old Augustín Rodriguez of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, began feeling coronavirus symptoms but continued to show up to work anyway. He only called in sick when he began to feel a sharp pain in his side, and then was hospitalized on April 4, the Argus Leader reports.
On April 9, he tested positive for coronavirus. That Tuesday morning, he was dead.
Augustín is presumed to be the first death connected to a coronavirus-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls. There are 644 cases tied to the facility, making it one of the nation's biggest hot spots in regards to the virus. His wife, Angelita, says Smithfield is to blame for her husband's death.
Democrats say the GOP is trying to ‘loot American taxpayers’ to ‘reward ultra-rich beneficiaries’ like Trump’s family
The 2017 Republican tax cut imposed restrictions on how much owners of "pass-through" businesses, or companies in which the owner pays an individual income tax on profits rather than the corporate income tax, can deduct against non-business income, such as capital gains. The bill set a $250,000 cap on losses that can be deducted.