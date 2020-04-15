‘She’s a complete coward’: Meghan McCain abruptly disappears from The View during interview with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The View questioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday, but conservative co-host Meghan McCain did not participate in the interview despite being present on the show earlier.

McCain was present at the beginning of the show, when the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the World Health Organization. She was also present for an interview with health official Dr. Deborah Birx.

But when the panel interviewed Ocasio-Cortez, McCain did not ask any questions and did not appear on screen.

Many fans of the show noted on Twitter that the conservative co-host was missing in action:

From the Bronx: Que paso? I was waiting for you to question @AOC Does she intimidate you? pic.twitter.com/21W4PR7bUE — yoli (@CarmenL27018925) April 15, 2020

@MeghanMcCain We know that you had strong feelings about #AOC when she got elected, now that she has been on your show a few times, can you share any thoughts on her now? Has anything changed? — KLo (@MartinDM3MD) April 15, 2020

@MeghanMcCain didn't ask @AOC a single question while she was on, but always talks so much shit about her every other day. Seems cowardly and like the behavior of a punk ass bitch. #TheView — Natacha (@Blerd_Life) April 15, 2020

@TheView @WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar @MeghanMcCain @sunny Why isn't Meghan in on this conversation with AOC? I thought she was supposed to be there because of her "political views" Now just MIA! What gives? — Whitewind (@ZoCloDads) April 15, 2020

Meghan actually left the show when AOC came on, she’s a complete coward — Matt (@djmateo2) April 15, 2020

I think it's hilarious that Meghan "hid" during the AOC segment. Meghan has a lot of lip regarding Bernie and AOC behind their backs. She had the opportunity to ask AOC some questions, where was she?#theview — Sonya😷 ~ Biden Supporter💙 🇺🇸 🌻♊🍷 (@meSonyaB) April 15, 2020

Meggie absent during AOC's segment! Kinda like yesterday how she disappeared (I think it was yesterday) #theview — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 15, 2020

So Meghan didn’t want to engage with AOC? So wrong on so many levels. #TheView — Eric Lewis (@EDL1215) April 15, 2020

Hmmm so Meghan was veryyyy quiet during AOC segment. Don't think she wanted that smoke today…📌 #TheView pic.twitter.com/Jxrf2FvlzH — Preshus_The 1st Lady (@preshus_1lady) April 15, 2020