‘Sick and pathological’: Morning Joe panel hammers Fox News for pivoting back to calling virus over-hyped
Even though the coronavirus has killed more than 23,000 Americans in the span of just a month, many Fox News personalities are pivoting back to calling the virus an over-hyped media creation designed to damage President Donald Trump.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday hammered Fox for once again putting people’s lives in danger by downplaying the threat of the virus.
“Now, they’re going back to the whole yarn that, ‘Oh, it’s just the flu. it’s just the flu,'” said co-host Joe Scarborough. “I wish that all of these White House people and all of the Trump people that say “it’s just a flu,” I’d love for them… to get all their family and all of their loved ones together. They can throw a huge party in a barn, they can invite 1,000 other people, film it, if they really believe that. Of course, they’re not going to do that.”
Guest John Heilemann was even more scathing in his assessment of Fox News.
“It’s sick and pathological,” he said. “The lesson is we shut the economy down, we shut down most of the states in the country, it worked to flatten the curve in those places! Not that the virus wasn’t as dangerous!”
Watch the video below.
‘Sick and pathological’: Morning Joe panel hammers Fox News for pivoting back to calling virus over-hyped from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
COVID-19
Cold War-style preparedness could help fight future pandemics
A key group of allies is missing in the U.S. effort to face the coronavirus pandemic: the American people.
In the wake of World War II and during the Cold War, the U.S. was the world’s best at planning and preparing for mobilizing the citizenry to take action in an emergency. In those days, the anticipated emergency was a nuclear attack on the U.S., likely resulting in a loss of national leadership that required local governments and members of the public to step up.
COVID-19
Morning Joe plays back-to-back clips of Trump and Winston Churchill — and the contrast is devastating
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday played back-to-back clips of President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill -- and the contrast between the two men in dealing with national crises was stark.
The first clip showed Churchill addressing the United Kingdom during the country's fight with the Nazis in 1941.
"We cannot tell what the course of this fell war will be," Churchill began. "It spreads remorse to ever-wider regions. We know it will be hard, we expect it will be long, we cannot predict or measure its episodes or its tribulation. But one thing is certain, one thing is sure, one thing stands out, stark and undeniable, massive and unassailable for all the world to see: It will not be by German hands that the structure of Europe will be rebuilt or the union of the European family achieved!"
Breaking Banner
‘Donald Trump has failed’: Ex-OSHA head drops the hammer on president for his coronavirus debacle
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, the former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) handed the President an "F" for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to worker safety and bluntly called the president a failure.
Less than 24 hours after the president held a confrontational press conference that was long on invective and short on information on efforts made by the government to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, David Michaels was asked to grade how things are going for frontline workers since the pandemic gripped the country.