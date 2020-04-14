Even though the coronavirus has killed more than 23,000 Americans in the span of just a month, many Fox News personalities are pivoting back to calling the virus an over-hyped media creation designed to damage President Donald Trump.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday hammered Fox for once again putting people’s lives in danger by downplaying the threat of the virus.

“Now, they’re going back to the whole yarn that, ‘Oh, it’s just the flu. it’s just the flu,'” said co-host Joe Scarborough. “I wish that all of these White House people and all of the Trump people that say “it’s just a flu,” I’d love for them… to get all their family and all of their loved ones together. They can throw a huge party in a barn, they can invite 1,000 other people, film it, if they really believe that. Of course, they’re not going to do that.”

Guest John Heilemann was even more scathing in his assessment of Fox News.

“It’s sick and pathological,” he said. “The lesson is we shut the economy down, we shut down most of the states in the country, it worked to flatten the curve in those places! Not that the virus wasn’t as dangerous!”

Watch the video below.

‘Sick and pathological’: Morning Joe panel hammers Fox News for pivoting back to calling virus over-hyped from Brad Reed on Vimeo.