Sidelining key health agency made US ‘less safe,’ says ex-chief
The United States has become “less safe” as a result of the White House’s decision to sideline the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a former director of the agency said Monday.
Tom Frieden, who ran the high-profile agency under ex-president Barack Obama, added that the country would be “much better off” if its leadership had heeded the CDC’s calls to action early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
The CDC has traditionally led the government’s response to epidemics but has had a relatively muted public profile during the current crisis, carrying out its last press briefing on March 9.
Speaking in a Zoom call organized by the health news site Stat, Frieden said: “I think it’s crucial that we hear from CDC, and cdc.gov remains the best place in the world to go for information on coronavirus.”
“We are less safe when we’re not hearing from the CDC regularly.”
President Donald Trump has instead taken center stage during the crisis, holding forth in daily briefings from the White House, though with leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci present.
Frieden said the CDC was continuing to publish research findings extensively, but suggested that the agency’s top scientists were ignored when they sounded the alarm.
He noted that Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, briefed reporters on January 26 that the country needed to prepare for a possible pandemic.
A month later, she warned of “severe” disruptions to daily life.
“Think back to that January 26 quotation — how much better off we would be if we were prepared for physical distancing, if we had begun the production of test kits and personalized protective equipment at that time,” he said.
As the US hits its peak COVID-19 caseload, Frieden added his voice to experts who have cautioned against lifting lockdown restrictions too fast, saying it was crucial to “box in” the virus.
This would involve widespread testing, isolating infected people, contact tracing to establish who they had met, and 14-day quarantines for exposed people.
Much hope has been placed on serological tests that examine antibodies for signs of past coronavirus infection and possible immunity, but Frieden warned against expecting too much too soon.
“Right now, there are many tests on the market, and many of them… are junk,” he said, adding that it would take time to establish which tests could be relied upon.
One thing that is almost certain, he said, was that the virus was not going to be “eradicable” and would require “new normals” to deal with “indefinitely,” such as no handshakes and nobody going out with any mild respiratory symptoms.
If SARS-CoV-2 is like coronaviruses that cause the common cold, it can probably be harbored inside the mucus membranes of people’s noses for weeks or even months, waiting to re-emerge and infect new people, he added.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
GOP congressman calls for Fauci’s ouster over coronavirus lockdowns: ‘He’s emasculated the economy
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) wants to see President Donald Trump fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the coronavirus task force.
During an interview on The Conservative Circus with James T. Harris, Biggs ripped Fauci saying that he was responsible for the economic problems in the country.
"He's emasculated the economy," Biggs said.
Fauci is the top infectious diseases expert in the American government as the director at the National Institute of Health, which presumably is why he was appointed to the task force.
"It's time for Dr. Fauci to move along. I mean, he shouldn't have a seat at the table and making decisions that are basically impacting this country in a way that he hasn't even considered," said Biggs.
Breaking Banner
‘Don’t listen to Donald Trump’: Ex-Republican congressman says ‘we should just say it out loud now’
Former Republican Congressman David Jolly said Monday during an MSNBC panel discussion that we should just start saying it out loud that Americans shouldn't listen to anything Donald Trump says.
Host Steve Kornacki noted that there have been comparisons to wars, but at the end of wars, countries declare victory and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. That doesn't appear to be possible in the case of the coronavirus.
"No, and this is, Steve, why we cannot listen to politicians in this moment," Jolly explained. "We have to follow the advice of public health officials. And it's not that governors and mayors also have the authority, governors and mayors exclusively have the authority. This is very, very important in today's political environment. Donald Trump has absolutely no authority under federal statute, under rule-making, or under the constitution to override decisions of governors and mayors regarding 'safer-at-home' orders or requirements. He lacks that authority. The people who do have that authority are local and state officials."
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker mocks the warnings to stop handshaking: Soon hugs will be ‘criminal acts’
The spread of COVID-19 has led to warnings to avoid the traditional greeting of shaking hands — and has some experts questioning whether the practice should continue in our culture.
All of this struck Tennessee state Sen. Frank Niceley as ridiculous. On Monday, he mocked the idea on Twitter, suggesting it was only a matter of time before hugging and hand-holding are "criminal acts" and demanding we all "dial it back a notch."
At this rate hugging and holding hands will be criminal acts. #calmdown #dialitbackanotch https://t.co/KP10Dihol1