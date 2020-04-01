Simone Biles calls it a mental strain to wait for Olympics — and it’s taking a toll
Reigning world and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles says coping with the mental strain of waiting another year for the Tokyo Olympics will take a heavy toll by 2021.
Biles, who turned 23 last month, told the Today show on US Olympic telecaster NBC that she expects coaches will have her in top condition, but getting her mind in top shape in July a year later than planned will be difficult.
“Physically I have no doubt that my coaches will get me back in shape,” Biles said. “But mentally going another year, I think that’s what’s going to take a toll on me and all of us, most of the athletes.
“So we have to stay in shape mentally as much as physically, and that will play a big factor moving forward, listening to your body and your mind.”
Biles told the Wall Street Journal she was planning to retire after the Tokyo Olympics this year and is playing next year’s Games “by ear.”
Biles won all-around, vault, floor and team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and owns five all-around world titles among her 19 world titles since 2013.
After taking off 18 months following Rio, Biles returned to top form with a goal of success in July in a sport that has dominated much of her time since she first tried it at age six.
Then came the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for one year, a delay she learned about on her phone in the locker room during training.
“I didn’t really know what to feel,” Biles said. “I just kind of sat there. I cried. But ultimately it was the right decision.”
“We need to make sure that everyone in the US and around the world is healthy and safe. It was hard, but it’s OK.”
© 2020 AFP
DeSantis says he’ll order a rescue from stranded cruise ship — but only the people from Florida
On Wednesday, CNN's Joe Lockhart reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is preparing a rescue mission for people trapped aboard the MS Zandaam cruise ship off the coast of Florida.
The catch? DeSantis plans to rescue only the 49 Floridians on the ship. None of the other 1,200 passengers on board — including the 250 Americans from other states and the 400 Canadians — will be rescued.
Governor DeSantis now says he'll take the 49 Floridians off the cruise ship sitting of his shores. He won't take the other 250 Americans or the 400 Canadians. So much for the country pulling together. Thanks for the national leadership @realDonaldTrump
Owner of creationist theme park where child drowned says death is just due to kids doing ‘dumb things’
Young earth creationist Kent Hovind owns a creationist theme park in Alabama where a 7-year-old boy drowned last month. Hovind's initial response to the incident, where he said that the boy's siblings "had a blast" at the park "and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place" was panned as being insensitive to the boy's family. Now, comments he made on a livestream from yesterday are being seen as much worse.
COVID-19
NY police to enforce social distancing among young
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told police officers to get "more aggressive" in enforcing social distancing Wednesday as he closed the Big Apple's playgrounds and basketball courts.
Cuomo said he was shutting the facilities because youngsters were failing to comply with guidelines aimed to contain the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
"You still see too many situations with too much density by young people. Compliance is still not where it should be," he said.
"Use the open space in a park, walk around, get some sun. Great. No density, no basketball games."