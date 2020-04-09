Sitcom with ‘heart’: ‘Modern Family’ bids farewell after 11 seasons
The end of “Modern Family” after nearly 11 years may be yet another herald of the American sitcom’s end — but the series can go out counting itself among the icons of the genre.
Wednesday’s two-hour finale on US network ABC began with a documentary and concluded with a two-part episode.
The half-hour “mockumentary” followed multiple branches of the goofy but loving Pritchett clan for 248 episodes over 11 seasons.
This season’s nearly four million viewers per episode are still a far cry from the show’s peak popularity in 2013 and 2014, when it would garner at least 14 million watches a week — and when video streaming had not yet reached its prime.
“Modern Family”‘s debut made a big splash among audiences and critics alike, winning a Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2012.
It combined fake on-set interviews — like “The Office” — with an upbeat tone.
The episodes’ signature structure often saw detached plot lines pay off with a central joke in the final act.
“We debuted in 2009, when comedy was tilting heavily toward the cynical,” the show’s co-creator Christopher Lloyd wrote on The Hollywood Reporter site.
“And much of it was terribly funny. But there did seem to be an opening for comedy that had heart.”
The formula worked, proving there was still demand for a straightforward style that many had already said was on its way out.
But the recipe was anything but stale.
The series was credited for helping to normalize gay characters by including two men who adopted a baby girl — a much more unexpected sight on TV a decade ago than in 2020.
And Sofia Vergara’s quasi-matriarch Gloria was one of the only major Hispanic characters on television at the time, though some accused the portrayal of playing into negative stereotypes of a Colombian woman.
While some film and TV projects have been delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus, the production for “Modern Family” was finished before lockdowns began.
And now Luke Dunphy actor Nolan Gould hopes the ending can be a bright spot.
“I’m glad that in the midst of all that’s going on in the world, there’s going to be a finale for Modern Family,” he told the site Hollywood Life.
“We can bring in a little bit of positivity and a little bit of joy into people’s lives and give people a sense of closure.”
COVID-19
Coronavirus reaches Yanomami people in Amazon
Brazil said Wednesday a first case of the new coronavirus had been detected among the Yanomami people, an Amazon indigenous group known for its remoteness and its vulnerability to foreign diseases.
"Today we confirmed a case (of the virus) among the Yanomami, which is very worrying," Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told a news conference.
"We have to be triply cautious with (indigenous) communities, especially the ones that have very little contact with the outside world."
The Yanomami patient, a 15-year-old boy, is being treated in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Boa Vista, the capital of the northern state of Roraima, officials said.
COVID-19
Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’
Taiwan demanded an apology from the World Health Organization chief on Thursday after he accused the island's government of leading personal attacks against him and his agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity to fight the disease on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump criticised the global health body and threatened to cut its funding.
During the press conference he spoke of the abuse -- including racial slurs -- he had been subjected to since the public health crisis began.
Tedros largely avoided mentioning Trump by name but he did single out the government in Taipei, which has been frozen out of the WHO after political pressure from Beijing.
COVID-19
Virus claims record dead but Trump sees light at end of tunnel
The coronavirus pandemic notched up another round of record death tolls in the United States and Europe, dousing the optimism of US President Donald Trump who insisted there was light at the end of the tunnel.
The virus has now killed more than 87,000 people and infected over 1.5 million, according to an AFP tally on Thursday, sparing almost no country and tipping the world into a devastating economic crisis as global commerce shudders to a halt.
For the second straight day, the US grieved nearly 2,000 deaths on Wednesday, as flags flew at half-mast in hardest-hit New York.