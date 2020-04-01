Quantcast
Connect with us

Sixty of Rupert Murdoch’s Australian newspapers to stop printing

Published

13 mins ago

on

Rupert Murdoch’s Australian flagship media group News Corp announced Wednesday it will stop printing around 60 regional newspapers, as the troubled sector received a fresh blow from a COVID-19 advertising downturn.

News Corp said papers in the states of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia would cease printing and move online.

“We have not taken this decision lightly,” News Corp Australasia Executive Chairman Michael Miller was quoted as saying by the group’s Australian newspaper title.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coronavirus crisis has created unprecedented economic pressures and we are doing everything we can to preserve as many jobs as possible.”

“The suspension of our community print editions has been forced on us by the rapid decline in advertising revenues following the restrictions placed on real estate auctions and home inspections, the forced closure of event venues and dine-in restaurants in the wake of the coronavirus emergency, ” he added.

Many Australian media groups had already been shifting to focus to online content before the pandemic began.

The announcement follows a series of media closure announcements, including national wire AAP, which is due to cease work later this year.

The move has echoed a global trend.

The largest US newspaper publisher, Gannett, said on Monday it was making unspecified furloughs and pay cuts for its staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falling readerships and the rise of Google and Facebook as dominant players in advertising has made news organisations less profitable.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Harry and Meghan embark on new life in Los Angeles

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Every starry-eyed ingenue arriving in Los Angeles faces the same question: how to catch that big break in Hollywood? For Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it's far more complicated.

The pair, who formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family this week, have reportedly already relocated to sunny California.

They are currently rumored to be hunkering down at a compound in Malibu, the exclusive beach community outside Los Angeles long favored by A-listers and movie moguls.

But how the couple will achieve their ambition of forging a new, "financially independent" life remains to be seen.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These shocking numbers show how far COVID-19 spread in America during the month of March

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

As the month of March comes to a close, journalists reflected on the dramatic spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

According to CNN, there was one death from coronavirus on the first of March. NBC News had recorded two deaths.

By the end of the month, more people had died from coronavirus than were killed on 9/11.

Here are some of the numbers noted on the last day of March:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Surfers are at elevated risk for coronavirus: expert

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a virus scientist at the University of California, San Diego is warning that surfers are at elevated risk for contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to Blake Montgomery: "Kim Prather, who researches how the ocean sprays bacteria and viruses into the air, told the paper that ocean breezes may carry the drops of saliva and other fluids far: 'Surfers are saying that they’re safe if they stay six feet away from other people, but that’s only true if the air isn’t moving ... Most of the time, there’s wind or a breeze at the coast. Tiny drops of virus can float in the air and get blown around.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image